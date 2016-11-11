HOLLYWOOD — Actress Jessica Chastain sank her hands and feet into cement Nov. 3 in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, honoring a career that has brought her two Oscar nominations.

The ceremony came eight days before the premiere of her latest film, “Miss Sloane” at AFI Fest. It will be released Nov. 25. In it, she plays a Washington lobbyist aiming to take down the gun lobby.

Chastain said it was a “wonderful surprise: to hear that she would be receiving the honor, and placing her hands and feet into cement near those of women such as Elizabeth Taylor and Bette Davis.

“It’s really, it’s unimaginable,” she said. “When I was invited [for the imprint ceremony], I didn’t feel like I’ve been acting that long in the industry. I, thought, ‘No! Are you serious?’”

Born March 24, 1977, near Sonoma and raised in Sacramento, Chastain studied at the Juilliard School, then signed a talent holding deal with television producer John Wells.

Chastain guest starred in such television series as “ER,” “Veronica Mars” and “Law & Order: Trial by Jury” from 2004 to 2010. She made her film debut in 2008 as the title character in “Jolene,” an adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s short story, “Jolene: A Life.”

Chastain had her breakout year in 2011, when she had six films released, including “The Help,” which brought her a best supporting actress Oscar nomination. She also received a best actress Oscar nomination in 2013 for her portrayal of a CIA analyst in “Zero Dark Thirty.”

Chastain’s other film credits include “Interstellar,” “The Martian,” “The Huntsman: Winter’s War,” “The Disappearance of Eleanor Rigby,” “Crimson Peak,” “A Most Violent Year,” “Miss Julie,” “Mama,” “Tree of Life,” “The Debt” and “Take Shelter.”