WEST HOLLYWOOD — City Councilman John Duran has been elected chair of he National Association of Latino Elected and Appointed Officials (NALEO) Educational Fund.

Duran will serve a three-year term as chair of the board of directors.

“The coming months offer our organization an extraordinary opportunity to ensure talented and qualified Latinos who want to put their skills to work on behalf of the country are able to do so in the next administration,” said outgoing chair and newly elected NALEO President and Dallas County Treasurer Pauline Medrano. “We are extremely fortunate to benefit from Duran’s leadership during this critical time and look forward to working with him and the new members of the NALEO Educational Fund board to ensure that the policy priorities of Latinos are front and center in 2017 and beyond.”

A civil rights attorney, Duran has served on the West Hollywood City Council since 2001.