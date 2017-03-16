HOLLYWOOD — Actor John Goodman received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame March 10, honoring a career that has included roles in such memorable films as “The Big Lebowski,” “Argo” and “The Artist.”

The ceremony coincided with the release of Goodman’s latest film, “Kong: Skull Island,” in which he portrays a government agent who hires a former British Special Air Services captain (Tom Hiddleston) to guide an expedition to map out an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean known as Skull Island.

Brie Larson, a castmate of Goodman’s from “Kong: Skull Island,” and Jeff Bridges, who starred in “The Big Lebowski,” also joined Goodman in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Hollywood Wax Museum.

“I would be remiss if I didn’t mention, this week especially, the women without whom I would not be here,” Goodman said. “A mother who had to scrape by on survival wages to raise two kids by herself. The many teachers who tried to knock some sense into me. Some of it worked.”

Goodman also gave thanks to Roseanne Barr, with whom he starred in the comedian’s television sitcom “Roseanne,” which ran on ABC from 1988 to 1997.

That role brought him seven Emmy nominations.

“I don’t think I’d be up here if it wasn’t for her,” he said. “She really took a lot of heat, but she was always right, and I love her.”

Born June 20, 1952 in the St. Louis suburb of Affton, Missouri, Goodman received a football scholarship to attend then-Southwest Missouri State University (now Missouri State University.)

Goodman discovered the university’s drama program, which also included Kathleen Turner and Tess Harper. He moved to New York City in 1975, doing voice-over, commercial and theater work. He appeared in a memorable commercial for Skin Bracer by Mennen, slapping himself and uttering the famous tagline, “Thanks. … I needed that.”

Goodman made his film debut in the 1983 action crime drama “Eddie Macon’s Run.”

Goodman’s movie career includes appearing in five Coen Brothers films — “Raising Arizona,” “Barton Fink,” “The Big Lebowski,” “O Brother, Where Art Thou?” and “Inside Llewyn Davis.”

Goodman received a Golden Globe nomination for his performance in “Barton Fink.” His other film honors include a Screen Actors Guild Award for best performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Argo.”

Goodman also received nominations in the category for “The Artist” and “Trumbo.”

Goodman’s other films include “Patriots Day,” “10 Cloverfield Lane,” “Flight,” “Trouble with the Curve,” “The Flintstones,” “The Babe,” “Born Yesterday,” “The Monuments Men” and “Blues Brothers 2000.”

Goodman also supplied voices for such animated films as “Monsters, Inc.” “Monsters University” and “Bee Movie.”

He has hosted “Saturday Night Live” 13 times, third on the all-time list behind Alec Baldwin (17) and Steve Martin (15).