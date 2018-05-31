Voters will go to the polls June 5 to determine fall contests for governor and U.S. Senate, as well as local legislative races in Sacramento and Washington.

Twenty-seven people are on the ballot seeking to replace Gov. Jerry Brown. The top two finishers in the June primary election will be on the Nov. 6 general election ballot, regardless of political party.

Among the top candidates are Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, former Los Angeles Mayor Antonio Villaraigosa, state Treasurer John Chiang, former state Superintendent of Public Instruction Delaine Eastin on the Democratic ballot; and Assemblyman Travis Allan of Huntington Beach and John Cox, a businessman and taxpayer advocate from Rancho Santa Fe on the Republican ballot.

There are 32 candidates for U.S. Senate on the ballot, topped by incumbent Dianne Feinstein, who is seeking her fifth full term in the Senate. Her biggest opposition is expected to be Los Angeles state Sen. Kevin de Leon, a fellow Democrat.

In local legislative races, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff is facing four challengers in his effort to retain the 28th Congressional District seat. Schiff, who has been one of the most vocal members of Congress in his criticism of President Donald Trump, will face Sal Genovese, a community services director from Los Angeles; James “Fake Jack” Gregory of Hollywood; Kim Gruenenfelder of Los Angeles; and Johnny Nalbandian, a food industry businessman from Glendale. Nalbandian is a Republican; the other three candidates are Democrats. Under the state’s election rules, the top two vote-getters in June, regardless of party affiliation, will face off in the Nov. 6 general election.

The 28th Congressional District includes Hollywood and West Hollywood, as well as Burbank, parts of Glendale and the east San Fernando Valley. Schiff, a Democrat, has represented the district in Congress since 2001.

In the 26th state Senate District, Democratic incumbent Ben Allen is facing two challengers in the district that extends from Hollywood west to include West Hollywood and communities in the South Bay and West Los Angeles.

Running against Allen are Baron Bruno, a real estate professional from Marina Del Rey who listed no party affiliation; and Mark Matthew Heard, a community activist and organizer from Venice, who is a Democrat.

Allen has represented the district since 2015.

In the 50th Assembly District, Democratic incumbent Richard Bloom is unopposed for re-election. The district includes much of the westside as well as Hollywood and West Hollywood. Bloom has served in the Assembly since 2013.