WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has installed the third in a series of micro parks — Kaleidoscope — at the intersection of Santa Monica Boulevard and La Peer Drive.

Kaleidoscope is a series of colorful, rotating, mirrored acrylic squares that reflect light, surrounding buildings and the movements of passers-by to create a visual happening on the sidewalk. Much like the tubes with ever-changing visuals inside, Kaleidoscope offers opportunities for optical and tactile engagement that transforms as people approach; the parts move around and interact with the installation.

From a distance, Kaleidoscope appears as a field of color and reflections that changes throughout the day, a city spokesperson said. As somebody approaches, they can engage directly by rotating the squares, walking around the installation, taking a break on one of the two swing chairs or by venturing in and taking a moment to wonder at the surreal experience of being inside a kaleidoscope.

Kaleidoscope was conceived by Daveed Kapoor of Utopiad in collaboration with Rob Berry of Berry and Linné.

As with all of the city’s micro parks, pictures and selfies are encouraged. Photos can be shared on social media for all to enjoy with #micropark.

Kaleidoscope follows the micro-park installations of TinyParks on the city’s Eastside and the #WeLoveWeHo selfie spot at West Hollywood City Hall.

The temporary micro-park installations are a project of the city’s Micro-Park Pilot Program, which activates underutilized spaces within the city during the renovation of West Hollywood Park. Kaleidoscope, TinyParks, and #WeLoveWeHo are the first three of four installations, which are expected to remain in place for 12 to 18 months.