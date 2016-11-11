LOS ANGELES — On a day that saw Donald Trump elected the 45th president of the United States, California voters sent the second African-American woman to the U.S. Senate.

State Attorney General Kamala Harris defeated Orange County Congresswoman Loretta Sanchez for the Senate seat currently held by Sen. Barbara Boxer, who is retiring. Harris received 62.5 percent of the vote to easily defeat Sanchez.

Carol Moseley Braun was the first African-American woman in the Senate. She represented Illinois in the Senate 1993-1999.

Statewide voters also voted to legalize the recreational use of marijuana by adults, but voted down a bill that would have required actors in adult films to wear condoms during sex scenes.

Proposition 64, the marijuana ballot measure, was approved by 56 percent of voters statewide.

Proposition 60, the adult film measure, was opposed by 53.9 percent of voters.

Statewide voters also defeated a measure that would have abolished the death penalty, while approving Proposition 63 that restricts the sale of firearms and ammunition.

County voters approved a parcel tax that would provide additional funds for parks and open space and a sales tax increase to fund transportation projects.

Measure A, the park fund measure, received 73.5 percent of the vote. Measure M, the transportation tax measure, received 69.8 percent of the vote. Both required approval by 66.7 percent of the voters.

Los Angeles city voters approved three of four ballot measures.

The only measure that failed was Measure RRR, which would have amended the City Charter to expand the Department of Water and Power board from five to seven members, and make other changes in how the department operates. It was opposed by 51.7 percent of voters.

Measure HHH, which would authorize the city to issue up to $1.2 billion in bonds to buy, build or remodel facilities to provide housing and services for the homeless, received more than 76 percent of the vote.

“When we think of the 28,000 of our brothers and sisters who are sitting in the streets or their cars tonight, we are going to show them some home is on the way tomorrow in the city of L.A.,” Mayor Eric Garcetti said.

County Supervisor Mark Ridley-Thomas also weighed in, commending city voters “for recognizing the homeless crisis and stepping up to provide funding for permanent housing to restore dignity to those living in utter squalor.”

“With the passage of HHH, it’s now time for the county to step up to provide critical supportive services for the homeless,” he said.

Measure JJJ, which would require certain residential projects of 10 or more units seeking general plan amendments or zoning changes to provide affordable housing and meet training, local hiring and wage requirements, won with 64 percent of the vote.

And Measure SSS, which would enroll all new airport peace officers in Tier 6 of the Los Angeles Fire and Police Pensions Plan, won a close contest with 50.3 percent of the vote.

In local races, U.S. Rep Adam Schiff, who represents Hollywood and West Hollywood in Congress was re-elected to another term in the 28th Congressional District. Schiff, a Democrat, received 77.8 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Lenore Solis.

Democratic Assemblyman Richard Bloom was given another term in the 50th Assembly District. Bloom received 75.3 percent of the vote to defeat Republican Matthew Craffey.

But the big news Nov. 8 was the election of Trump over former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton.

Trump won with 289 electoral college votes with three states still undetermined, despite the fact that Clinton won the popular vote count, 47.7 percent to 47.5 percent.

His victories in so-called rust belt states like Pennsylvania, Ohio and Wisconsin were crucial to his upset win.

The Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder’s Office estimated the voting turnout at 45.19 percent, with more than 2.3 million people voting.