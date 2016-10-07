HOLLYWOOD — Studio executive Jeffrey Katzenberg sank his hands and feet into cement Sept. 29 in the forecourt of the TCL Chinese Theatre, honoring a career that has taken him from Paramount to Disney to DreamWorks Animation, overseeing some of Hollywood’s most successful animated features.

“Hollywood does have a courtyard of dreams, and we are standing in it right now,” Katzenberg told the crowd. “And it’s almost 90 years ago that Sid Grauman built it, and people definitely have come. That’s what all these handprints and footprints are really all about, the dreams that we in Hollywood have delivered.”

Actors Eddie Murphy and Jim Parsons joined Katzenberg at the ceremony. Murphy said Katzenberg has the “mind of an executive and the heart and the spirit of an artist.”

Katzenberg, 65, began his Hollywood career with Paramount Pictures, where he held various posts before becoming president of production under then-studio President Michael Eisner. When Eisner moved to the Walt Disney Co., he took Katzenberg with him.

Katzenberg oversaw the company’s feature animation division, which during his tenure produced films including “Who Framed Roger Rabbit,” “The Little Mermaid,” “Beauty and the Beast” and “The Lion King.”

In 1994, he teamed with Steven Spielberg and David Geffen to form DreamWorks SKG, then later headed DreamWorks Animation.

In 2012, Katzenberg received the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for his work raising money for education, art and health-related causes, particularly those benefiting the motion picture industries. During more than two decades as chair of the board for the Motion Picture and Television Fund he helped to raise $200 million for the organization.