LOS ANGELES — Elisha Barno was the men’s winner of the 32nd annual Los Angeles Marathon while fellow Kenyan Hellen Jepkurgat was the women’s winner March 19.

The 31-year-old Barno broke ahead of fellow Kenyan Daniel Limo in the 25th mile at the end of San Vicente Boulevard and overcame nausea near the end of the race to win in two hours, 11 minutes, 52 seconds in his first appearance in the Los Angeles Marathon.

Limo, the 2015 winner who finished third last year, was second in 2:12:16, 24 seconds behind Barno. Willy Koitile of Kenya finished third in 2:12:47.

This is the 14th time in the race’s history Kenyans have swept the top three spots in the men’s race. The men’s race has been won by a Kenyan every year since 1999, except for 2011 and 2014, when it was won by Ethiopians.

Weldon Kirui, the 2016 champion, was fourth in 2:13:21. Kirui was seeking to become the first man to win the race in back-to-back years since Wesley Korir of Kenya won in 2009 and 2010.

The top American was John Pickhaver, who was 10th in 2:23:27. Pickhaver is a writers’ production assistant for the ABC comedy “The Goldbergs” who ran for Villanova and Loyola Marymount. A U.S. runner last won in 1994.

Jepkurgat broke away from the pack in the 13th mile to was the women’s winner in 2:34:23. Fellow Kenyan Jane Kibii was second in 2:36:14, 1:50 behind Jepkurgat.

Angela Orjuela of Colombia was third in 2:36:20 and American Joanna Reyes was fourth in 2:37:55. A U.S. runner last won the women’s race in 1994.

African women have won six of the last eight races, with runners from the former Soviet Union winning the other two times.

The winners each received $23,000, the runners-up $11,250 and third-place finishers $9,000. The top five male and female finishers received prize money from the $100,000 purse. Prize money was equal for men and women.

The race was run on the “Stadium to the Sea” course from Dodger Stadium to Ocean Avenue and Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica for the eighth consecutive year. It drew nearly 20,000 entrants from all 50 states and a race-record 63 nations, according to organizers.

Eight Guinness World Records were set for fastest marathon while dressed in such costumes as a boxer, tennis player, swimmer and three-dimensional bird.

The Los Angeles Chargers fielded the race’s only corporate relay team, passing a football as a baton. General manager Tom Telesco ran the first leg and linebacker Denzel Perryman the last.

The remainder of the team consisted of front-office personnel, Chargers Girls and fans.

Dozens of volunteers were dressed in purple on mile 21 in Brentwood at the Purple People Party Cheer Station in an attempt to raise awareness for pancreatic cancer.

They were joined by fans of the actor Richard Hatch who were dressed in sci-fi costumes commemorating the star of the original version of “Battlestar Galactica,” who died from the disease last month.

The race’s 95 charity partners were expected to raise $4 million for their causes.

Cool, humid weather led to a comparatively small number of injuries.

A total of 101 people were evaluated by paramedics for possible injuries. Of those, 14 people were carted off to local hospitals from the race course, with only two of them needing immediate medical treatment, organizers said. Seven people suffered minor injuries.

Temperatures were 20 degrees hotter during the 2015 marathon, and heat brought down nearly 200 runners in need of hospital care during that year’s race. That year, fire hoses and cooling stations were used to cool off the throngs of overheated runners and spectators.

Los Angeles Police Department Officers Marty Pacheco and Jesse Rubalcava ran with Hollywood Police Activities League youth and cadets, who have been running together for three times a week over the past eight months.

“It’s become a truly life-changing experience,” Pacheco said. “I’m so proud of how our kids have helped motivate each other to keep going.”

A group of 10 firefighters and four police officers from Berlin also entered the race to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Sister City relationship between their city and Los Angeles.