WEST HOLLYWOOD — The City Council at its Aug. 15 meeting unanimously approved Kim Dower as the next city poet.

Dower was selected through a nominations process and selection committee comprised of local residents and staff members from the West Hollywood Library, the Friends of the West Hollywood Library, and City Hall.

A resident of the city for more than 30 years, Dower was born and raised in New York and holds a bachelor of fine arts degree in creative writing from Emerson College, where she also taught. She has published three highly praised collections of poetry and her poems also are included in several anthologies and magazines.

She has been featured several times on Garrison Keillor’s “The Writer’s Almanac.”

Dower teaches workshops for the bachelor of arts program at Antioch University in Los Angeles. She is also a literary publicist.

Dower will begin her two-year appointment as city poet in October, taking over from Steven Reigns, who has helped craft the position of city poet by making poetry and the literary arts more accessible to the community through workshops, readings, literary events, curated public poetry displays and more.

“I’d like to congratulate Kim on her selection as the next city poet,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “We’re all excited to see how she contributes to the city’s arts programming with her unique style and wonderful talent.

“I’d also like to thank Steven for his hard work — he has been tireless in shaping the role of city poet.”

As city poet, Dower will create a new body of literary work that commemorates the city’s diversity and vibrancy. She will serve as the official ambassador of West Hollywood’s literary culture, promote poetry, stimulate the transformative impact of poetry in the community and create enthusiasm about the written word.