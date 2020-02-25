Krofft brothers receive star on Walk of Fame

HOLLYWOOD — Brothers Sid and Marty Krofft, producers of memorable Saturday morning and prime-time television series such as “H.R. Pufnstuf,” “Land of the Lost” and “Donny & Marie,” received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Feb. 13.

“We’ve been around a long time, since I think Lincoln was the president,” Sid Krofft, 90, said during the ceremony in front of the Funko Hollywood store on Hollywood Boulevard, near Gower Street. “What I want to do is ask Marty if we can just share our star with those millions of people all over the world that got us to stand here today and accept this incredible, incredible honor, and thank you so much.”

Actress Beverly D’Angelo, actor David Arquette and television producer Greg Garcia were among those on hand for the ceremony. “Brady Bunch” siblings Maureen McCormick, Susan Olsen and Christopher Knight were also among those attending. The Kroffts produced the 1976-77 ABC variety series “The Brady Bunch Hour.”

Arquette recently portrayed Captain Barnabus in Amazon Prime’s reboot of “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters.” Garcia was a fan of the Kroffts’ shows growing up and had H.R. Pufnstuf guest star on a 2007 episode of his NBC comedy “My Name Is Earl.” D’Angelo is a friend of the Kroffts and guest starred on their Nick Jr. series, “Mutt & Stuff.”

Two of the Kroffts’ most famous characters — H.R. Pufnstuf and Witchiepoo — also participated in the ceremony.

The Kroffts first became known to the public in 1969 for producing the NBC Saturday morning series “H.R. Pufnstuf,” about a shipwrecked boy (Jack Wild) lured to an island by the wicked witch Wilhelmina W. Witchiepoo.

Seventeen episodes were produced and continued to air Saturday mornings on NBC through August 1972.

A “Pufnstuf” film was released in 1970.

In the 1970s they produced “The Bugaloos,” “Lidsville,” “Sigmund and the Sea Monsters,” “Land of the Lost,” “The Lost Saucer,” “Electra Woman and Dyna Girl” and “Wonderbug.”

The Kroffts turned to prime-time in 1976, creating the ABC variety show, “Donny & Marie,” which they produced through 1977 and ran through 1979.

In the 1980s, the Kroffts produced the CBS Saturday morning series “Pryor’s Place,” which starred Richard Pryor and aired in the 1984-85 season, and the 1987-89 syndicated puppet comedy “D.C. Follies.”

The Kroffts were born in Montreal — Sid on July 30, 1929, as Cydus Yolas and Marty on April 9, 1937, as Moshopopoulos Yolas. Sid was a puppeteer who worked in vaudeville and was a featured player with the Ringling Bros. and Barnum & Bailey Circus.

The Kroffts were working together by the 1950s, performing as the opening act for such entertainers as Judy Garland and Sammy Davis Jr. They created the adult-oriented “Les Poupees de Paris,” in 1961 which toured the nation for the rest of the decade, including at the Seattle and New York world’s fairs and HemisFair ’68 in San Antonio.

