BEVERLY HILLS — The modern musical romance “La La Land” became the darling of Hollywood’s awards season after collecting all seven Golden Globes for which it was nominated Jan. 8, including best comedy/musical, best actor for Ryan Gosling, actress for Emma Stone and best director and screenwriter for Damien Chazelle.

The coming-of-age film “Moonlight,” meanwhile, won the prize for best drama during the 74th annual Golden Globes ceremony. The film follows the life of a black child as he grows to adulthood in a tough Miami neighborhood.

Hoping to spread the movie’s reach, director Barry Jenkins urged everybody on Twitter or Instagram who has seen the film to “tell a friend, tell a friend, tell a friend.”

Casey Affleck was chosen best actor in a drama for his role as a man who looks after his nephew after the death of the boy’s father in “Manchester by the Sea.” The 41-year-old actor heaped praise on writer/director Kenneth Lonergan.

“I love you. You’re beautiful. You’re a treasure for all of us who work in movies,” Affleck said. “This is all because of you.”

French actress Isabelle Huppert, meanwhile, was named best actress for her work in the French film “Elle,” which also won for best foreign film.

Huppert, 63, portrays a businesswomen who seeks revenge on the man who raped her.

“Thank you for making me win in a French film by a Dutch director here in America,” she said. “There are people from all over the world here in this room. … Do not expect cinema to set up walls and borders.”

Gosling won his first Globe in five career nominations for his singing-and-dancing role in “La La Land.”

“This isn’t the first time I’ve been mistaken for [fellow nominee] Ryan Reynolds, but it’s getting out of hand,” he joked as he accepted the award at the Beverly Hilton ceremony.

“This belongs to the three of us,” the 36-year-old actor said to Chazelle and Stone. “I’ll chop it into three pieces if you want.”

Chazelle won for best director and best original screenplay for the film.

“I’m in a daze now officially,” he said while accepting the directing prize. He thanked his family “for supporting me and believing in me when I told you I wanted to make movies when I was 3 years old.”

Stone, 28, won her first Globe for her turn as an aspiring actress in the film, and she gave thanks to her “amazing mom.”

“I moved here 13 years ago this week,” she said, saying she wouldn’t have a career “without my mom and dad and brother who put up with me my whole life.” She also thanked the film’s producers for “taking a chance on this guy, Damien Chazelle saying he wanted to make a modern original musical.”

Justin Hurwitz won for best original score for “La La Land” and best original song for the movie’s tune “City of Stars.”

Viola Davis won her first career Golden Globe for her supporting work opposite Denzel Washington in “Fences,” the story of a struggling working-class 1950s black family.

“To all the people who believed in this piece of work — it’s not every day that Hollywood thinks of translating a play to screen,” she said. “It doesn’t scream moneymaker. But it does scream art.”

She gave special thanks to Washington, who also directed the film.

“Thank you for saying `Trust me and remember the love,’” said Davis.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson won the award for best supporting actor for his role as West Texas hoodlum Ray Marcus in the film noir “Nocturnal Animals.” It was the first Globe win for the 26-year-old British actor.

“I want to thank my wife for being with me and supporting me through this,” he said. “Thank you for putting up with me. I was not very pleasant in this role.”

The award for best animated film went to “Zootopia.”

On the television side of the awards, Billy Bob Thornton, 61, was named best actor in a television drama for his portrayal of ambulance-chasing lawyer Billy McBride in Amazon’s “Goliath.”

Thornton joked with his fellow nominee, Bob Odenkirk, who also plays a sleazy lawyer on “Better Call Saul,” saying the two have had a feud since co-starring in a film in the 1940s. But Thornton thanked the Hollywood Foreign Press Association, noting that there was a host of talented nominees, and “this is not track and field, so you don’t break a tape and actually win. This is up to people’s opinion.”

The award for best comedy went to the upstart FX series “Atlanta,” created by Donald Glover, who also won for best actor in a comedy. The series tells the story of two cousins struggling to make it as rap artists in Atlanta, and Glover — while hailing his fellow cast and crew members — gave kudos to his native Atlanta, which provides the backdrop for the series.

“I really want to thank Atlanta and all the black folks in Atlanta for really, just for being alive and … being amazing people,” Glover said. “I couldn’t be here without Atlanta.”

Tracee Ellis Ross, 44, won her first career Globe for her lead role in ABC’s “black-ish.”

“It’s my first time here, guys. It’s a nice room, I like it,” she told the crowd while accepting the best television comedy actress award. She dedicated the honor to “all of the women of color … whose stories, ideas and thoughts are not always considered worthy.”

“It is an honor to be on this show to continue expanding the way we are seen and known,” she said.

The Netflix series “The Crown,” tracking the early days of Queen Elizabeth II, was named best television drama, while its star, Claire Foy, was named best actress in a TV drama. It was her first career nomination, and she gave credit to the woman she portrays in the series.

“She has been at the center of the world for the past 63 years,” the 32-year-old actress said. “I think the world could do with a few more women at the center of it, if you ask me.”

The acclaimed mini-series “The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story” won the Globe for best limited series or made-for-television movie, while Sarah Paulson won a best actress prize for her work in the series, portraying prosecutor Marcia Clark.

The series was overshadowed, however, by the British teleplay “The Night Manager,” which aired on AMC in the United States. Tom Hiddleston was named best actor for his role as a hotel manager/undercover agent in the series, based on a novel by John le Carre. Olivia Colman was named best supporting actress for her role as an intelligence operative, while Hugh Laurie took the prize for best supporting limited series actor for his role as an arms dealer.

Laurie got some nervous laughs for joking that it might be the final Golden Globes ceremony, referencing the incoming Republican presidential administration and the fact the awards show “has the words Hollywood, foreign and press in the title.”

That theme was echoed in an emotional fashion later in the ceremony, when Meryl Streep accepted the Cecil B. DeMille Award.

“You and all of us in this room really belong to the most vilified segments of American society right now — Hollywood, foreigners and the press,” Streep said.