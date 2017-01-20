LOS ANGELES — The southbound side of Laurel Canyon Boulevard reopened to traffic Jan. 14 but motorists headed north on the heavily traveled road through the Hollywood Hills still have to take detours as a result of damage from last week’s heavy rainfall.

The road was closed in both directions Jan. 11 but on Jan. 14, the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety, in coordination with contractors and geologists, evaluated the property and hillside and determined it is safe to allow limited traffic through Laurel Canyon, department officials said.

Concrete K-rails have been installed in the landslide area and the property owner’s contractor removed what was left of a deck that was undermined by a slide, the city said.

More rain is expected in the area beginning Jan. 19.

Northbound traffic will be detoured to Laurel Canyon Road between Kirkwood and Mount Olympus drives and parking will be restricted. Southbound traffic, however, can now use the affected stretch of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

Trucks over 6,000 pounds are prohibited and people who don’t live in the area are urged to take alternative routes.

The slide was reported at a residence perched above Laurel Canyon Boulevard in the 8100 block of West Gould Avenue. It resulted in the closure of the road from Gould Avenue to Kirkwood Drive as a precaution.

Laurel Canyon Boulevard is a heavily used artery for motorists traveling between the San Fernando Valley and Hollywood and the Westside.

Los Angeles City Councilman David Ryu introduced an emergency motion at the Jan. 13 City Council meeting that authorized funding for city staff to work as needed over the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday weekend on Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

The couple who rent the endangered home, which was built in 1925, was safely evacuated after the ground on which the house stands was seen to have weakened. Then, a 9,000-pound slab of concrete from the foundation and retaining wall, which was attached to a patio, slid down the hillside and landed below near Laurel Canyon Boulevard, which became blocked by debris.

No one was hurt, but the home was red-tagged, meaning it is unsafe to enter. Neighboring homes, one to the south and another to the north, were yellow-tagged, meaning access is allowed with caution advised, and those residents were told to stay out of their backyards.

Dave Lara of the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety said the collapse took out part of a fence and some ground. Firefighters placed sand bags to divert rain. Another landslide was reported in the neighborhood Jan. 12 amid steady rainfall.