Latest CicLAvia event to link the Hollywoods

HOLLYWOOD — CicLAvia will connect the city of West Hollywood with Hollywood and East Hollywood Aug. 18 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“CicLAvia — Meet the Hollywoods” is presented by Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority, which sponsors the periodic events that close major city thoroughfares to car traffic, which is replaced by people walking or riding bicycles, skateboards or scooters.

The event will feature a 6.5-mile route that connects Santa Monica Boulevard to Highland Avenue to Hollywood Boulevard with highlights that include West Hollywood’s rainbow crosswalk, the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and more.

At CicLAvia, there is no starting point or finish line: participants can start and end anywhere. CicLAvia is open to all forms of human-powered, non-motorized transport. Streets will be closed to motor vehicles.

There will be five hubs that will offer entertainment, food and other activities. The hubs are at Barnsdall Park at the east end of the route, a Hollywood Boulevard hub at Hollywood and Western Avenue, the Walk of Fame hub at Hollywood and Highland, a Plummer Park hub and the West Hollywood bub at the western end of the CicLavia route.

West Hollywood’s stretch of Santa Monica Boulevard will be transformed into public recreational space for the day and community members are invited to walk, bike, roll and stroll.

“As CicLAvia rolls into West Hollywood, we’re overjoyed to be a host city and welcome everyone for this next edition of the tradition,” West Hollywood Mayor John D’Amico said “We’re already the most walkable city in the region and on August 18th we’ll be the most bike-able, too.”

“I have long sought to bring CicLAvia to West Hollywood,” Mayor Pro Tempore Lindsey P. Horvath said. “I am thrilled for our city and community to share in the joy of CicLAvia — with families and friends connecting in new ways. West Hollywood’s strength lies in our celebration of diversity and inclusion. Traveling along iconic Santa Monica Boulevard through the heart of West Hollywood reminds us of what makes our city special: Unique businesses, historic architecture, a vibrant LGBTQ community, and the dynamic people who call West Hollywood home.”

Within West Hollywood, the CicLAvia event will close Santa Monica Boulevard to vehicular traffic on from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Aug. 18 between La Brea Avenue and San Vicente Boulevard. Vehicles will be permitted to cross Santa Monica Boulevard at designated crossing points at La Cienega Boulevard, Crescent Heights Boulevard, Fairfax Avenue, and La Brea Avenue.

The street closure will affect bus routes and detours will be provided for lines: 4, 180 (181), 206, 210, 212, 217, 222, 237, and 704.

West Hollywood’s free shuttle service, The PickUp, will run on a modified schedule from 6 p.m. to midnight.

CicLAvia is a nonprofit organization that catalyzes vibrant public spaces, active transportation and good health through car-free streets. Since the inaugural route on Oct. 10, 2010, CicLAvia has visited dozens of communities and traversed more than 200 miles, with more than 1.6 million people having participated.