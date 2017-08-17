LOS ANGELES — Superintendent Michelle King, school board members and other Los Angeles Unified School District officials kicked off the new academic year Aug. 15 with visits to select schools, including the district’s first all-boys academy and the final campus to be built in a multibillion-dollar construction program.

The day-long tour started before dawn, and crisscrossed the 710-square-mile district, highlighting schools in each of the seven board districts.

“I can already tell from the energy that this is going to be a great school year,” King said. “Our district has made record progress over the last year in preparing students for success, and I am excited about the opportunities to reach even greater heights this year.”

The tour’s first stop was Maywood Center for Enriched Studies, the newly completed state-of-the art campus that relieves crowding at neighboring Bell High School, allowing that campus to return to a traditional calendar for the first time in 36 years.

“This year is going to be transformative,” said school board President Ref Rodriguez, who represents Maywood and other communities in the Southeast part of the district.

“L.A. Unified is becoming closer and more unified in our shared commitment to cultivate high-quality schools and place kids first in all of the work that we do,” he said. “The opening of Maywood Center for Enriched Studies, the last of the 131 schools promised to the people, highlights the fact that through unity and collaboration, we will build bridges across communities and divides to ensure that every school in Los Angeles is a beacon of opportunity.”

The tour also stopped at the STEM Academy of Hollywood, which is represented by new school board member Nick Melvoin.

“I am excited to be here to welcome all our students to a new school year,” said Melvoin, a former in the district teacher. “I am inspired by the teachers, administrators and all school employees, who go above and beyond to make the dreams of our kids a reality. There is no more important work and we owe them all our thanks and appreciation.”