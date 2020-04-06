LAUSD receives donations of toys, baby supplies

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Unified School District has received donations from Mattel and Baby2Baby of toys, art supplies, baby wipes, baby food and blankets to provide to students and families during school closures prompted by the coronavirus.

The donated toys, food and necessities were distributed to students and their families via the 64 Grab & Go Centers that are being used to provide meals during the coronavirus pandemic. According to the district, Teamsters Local 572 worked overnight to deliver the donations to the Grab & Go Centers.

“Taking this opportunity to deliver what we hope will be added sources of happiness and comfort to children across the Los Angeles Unified School District, who are relying on the Grab & Go sites for their meals and other necessities, is a reflection of our broader commitment to giving back to our communities,” Mattel Chairman/CEO Ynon Kreiz said in a statement. “We salute educators, parents and caregivers, who are striving to keep up the spirits of children despite the uncertainties we all face, and we want them to know that Mattel stands with them in these efforts.”

Baby2Baby Co-Presidents Norah Weinstein and Kelly Sawyer Patricof both acknowledged the mounting challenges facing LAUSD cafeteria workers and students’ families in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

“While their staff works tirelessly to make food available to tens of thousands of low-income students, we are here to provide the basic essentials that these children deserve beyond meals, including diapers, wipes, hygiene and more,” they said in a joint statement. “We are grateful to have the opportunity to distribute these necessities that will better allow these families to keep their lights on and pay their rent during this unprecedented time.”

With an enrollment total of nearly 735,000 children, approximately 80% of LAUSD’s students come from impoverished families, according to the district.“Our mission at Los Angeles Unified is to help students learn and support students and families most in need,” said LAUSD Superintendent Austin Beutner in a statement. “The faces of the children as they received a new toy remind us all how important it is, during these most difficult of times, to create a sense of stability and even a few moments of happiness, in the lives of those we serve.”

From City News Service