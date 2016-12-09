HOLLYWOOD — Filmmaker and television producer Lee Daniels received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Dec. 2, honoring a career that has included a best director Oscar nomination and co-creating Fox’s hit hip-hop drama “Empire.”

Gabourey Sidibe, who Daniels directed to a best supporting actress Oscar in the 2009 film drama “Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire,” was among those joining Daniels at the ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard in front of the Hudson Apartments.

The ceremony came 12 days before the premiere of the latest series Daniels co-created, “Star,” about three young women in a musical group in Atlanta.

Daniels dedicated the honor to his mother, who was also on hand for the event.

“She’s instilled faith in me,” he said. “She’s instilled morals in me. … And I dedicate this star to my mom. I love you.”

Daniels was born in Philadelphia in 1959 and began his career in the entertainment industry as a casting director and talent manager after running a nursing agency.

Daniels later founded a production company, Lee Daniels Entertainment, which made its feature film debut with the 2001 release “Monster’s Ball, which brought Halle Berry a best actress Oscar.

Daniels made his directing debut with the 2005 crime thriller “Shadowboxer,” which starred Cuba Gooding Jr. and Helen Mirren as contract killers and lovers.

Daniels received a best director Oscar nomination in 2010 for “Precious: Based on the Novel Push by Sapphire.” He also wrote, directed and produced the 2012 film drama “The Paperboy.”

Daniels’ most recent film “Lee Daniels’ The Butler” about a black butler (Forest Whitaker) who served at the White House from 1957 to 1986, held the No. 1 box office spot for three consecutive weeks.