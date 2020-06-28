Legendary restaurant to reopen its doors June 26

HOLLYWOOD — Legendary Hollywood restaurant Musso & Frank Grill will reopen June 26, more than three months after closing due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The restaurant, located at 6667 Hollywood Blvd., closed following a March 15 order from Mayor Eric Garcetti banning restaurants and bars from serving food and alcohol on their premises.

“We are incredibly excited to see and engage with our friends again and to safely serve them after the challenges we have all faced over the past three months,” said Mark Echeverria, the restaurant’s chief operating officer and chief financial officer and a fourth-generation member of the family of owners.

“Our managers have been working incredibly hard during this entire period to develop solid safety protocols which will be implemented on our first day back — June 26.”

The restaurant will continue to offer its normal, full menu and the only changes customers will see “are those that ensure the health and safety of everyone who walks through our doors,” Echeverria said.

Those health and safety initiatives being undertaken at the restaurant include:

• Before guests arrive, they will be asked to check themselves for COVID-19 symptoms. If they display any symptoms, they will be asked to stay at home and take the necessary precautions.

• In the parking lot, Musso & Frank will have an assisted parking system, not a traditional valet. A valet will help in guiding customers where to park. The valet will not take possession of each customer’s car unless asked to do so.

• If a guest enters the restaurant from the front door on Hollywood Boulevard, he or she can expect a host to help him or her check in while maintaining physical distance, and offering each guest a single-use face covering if he or she does not have one. Each guest will also find a hand sanitizer station there for his or her use.

• A manager will also greet each customer at the back entrance from the Cherokee Avenue parking lot, and will provide a single-use face covering to a guest if he or she does not have one. The manager will explain to guests the general face cover requirement while in the restaurant. Each guest will also find a hand sanitizer station for their use at the back entrance.

• Customers will only be seated at every other booth in the Old Room, and at every other booth and at tables placed six-feet apart in the New Room.

• No groups larger than six people will be seated or served.

• A maximum of 60% of the restaurant’s dining capacity will be used.

• In addition to stations at the front and back entrances, hand sanitizer stations will also be located throughout the restaurant.

• Managers will be stationed at both entryway doors to ensure the proper flow of people and to make certain they maintain a distance of six feet from each other.

• Employees will have to complete daily online questionnaires to ensure their health is up to par prior to their arriving at the restaurant; employees will also be temperature-tested once they arrive at the restaurant.

• Only customers wearing masks will be permitted to enter the restaurant. Guests will be asked to wear cloth face coverings at all times when away their tables.

• Server assistants will lay out table settings (silverware, glasses, etc.) only after each party has been seated at its table or booth.

• Only single-use menus, which will be printed daily, will be utilized. The menus can then either be taken home by customers as souvenirs or will be discarded.

• Bathrooms will be deep cleaned and sanitized every 30 minutes; social distancing will also be observed in both bathrooms.

• Musso & Frank’s air conditioning filters have been retrofitted to include hospital-grade filtration.

The restaurant will have modified hours of operation and customers must make online reservations prior to arriving. Reservations can be made at mussoandfrank.com/reservations.

Musso & Frank Grill is Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, opening in 1919. It has long attracted an entertainment industry clientele, including Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Charlton Heston, Marilyn Monroe, Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Stewart, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Steve McQueen, Jack Nicholson and the Rolling Stones.

Independent Wire Services