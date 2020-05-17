Lindsey Horvath to be installed as WeHo mayor

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Lindsey P. Horvath will be sworn in as mayor of the city and John Heilman will take over as mayor pro tempore when the West Hollywood City Council reorganizes at 5:30 p.m. May 18 in the City Council Chambers.

The meeting will be conducted in a virtual teleconference format and live-streamed on the city website at www.weho.org/wehotv and at www.youtube.com/wehotv.

Horvath’s oath of office will be administered by a special guest not yet identified. Heilman’s oath of office will be administered by West Hollywood City Clerk Yvonne Quarker.

Country music singer/songwriter Chely Wright will perform the national anthem, and there will be video presentations from former presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and V. (formerly known as Eve Ensler, the writer of “The Vagina Monologues”).

Horvath was elected to the City Council in 2015. She served as an appointed member of the council from 2009 to 2011.

She has spearheaded policies to make West Hollywood an “age-friendly community” to better serve residents of all ages. Horvath created the first-ever West Hollywood community response team to domestic violence.

She is widely known for her leadership on women’s issues and has served as a global coordinator for One Billion Rising, a global campaign of the V-Day movement to end violence against women and girls. She is also a champion of LGBTQ rights.

Heilman was active in the incorporation of the city and was elected to the first City Council in November 1984. He was chosen as the city’s second mayor in 1985 and has also served as mayor in 1990, 1995, 1999, 2001, 2006 and 2010.

He was most recently reelected to the City Council in 2017 and installed as mayor in May of that year. Since his earliest days on the City Council, one of his strongest concerns has been affordable housing. Heilman was instrumental in the establishment of the West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation, a city-funded organization which develops affordable housing in West Hollywood. He also helped develop the city’s landmark rent stabilization ordinance and inclusionary housing policy.

The regularly scheduled City Council meeting will follow the installation, and a live DJ set by DJ Asha will conclude the evening.

The meeting also will be available on streaming services such as AndroidTV, AppleTV, FireTV, and Roku; as well as through broadcasts on Spectrum channel 10 in West Hollywood and AT&T U-verse channel 99 throughout Southern California. Digital streaming platform viewers can easily find programming by searching for “WeHoTV” within the search functions of those services.

Members of the public who wish to comment on matters before the City Council are encouraged to submit an E-Comment using the online form at www.weho.org/councilagendas by no later than 4 p.m. May 18 2020. E-Comments received by 4 p.m. will be forwarded to the City Council and posted on the city’s website as part of the official meeting record.

Members of the public can choose to participate by phone by emailing the city at yquarker@weho.org in advance of the meeting to be added to the public speaker list for the meeting. They must include their name, the phone number from which they will be calling, and which agenda item you would like to speak on.

They must then dial-in 10 minutes prior to the start of the meeting at (669) 900-6833 and enter the participant passcode of 941 8875 1501. All callers mute their phones until called to speak. Comments from members of the public are limited to two minutes per speaker.

Independent Staff Report

