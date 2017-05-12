HOLLYWOOD — Oscar-winning actress Goldie Hawn and her longtime romantic partner, actor Kurt Russell, received stars on the Hollywood Walk of Fame May 4 in a rare joint ceremony.

“Did we just get married?” Hawn jokingly asked Russell as she stepped to the microphone during the ceremony in front of the Eastown apartment complex near Hollywood Boulevard and Gower Street.

“We’ve never had a celebration like this before. But I’m not going to pop the question,” she said. “I didn’t think I was going to be emotional today … but this actually means more to me as I start reflecting on things.”

Russell added, “Today I’m reminded of how lucky I am to have worked and played with so many talented people in a really fun and exciting business — actors, actresses, directors, producers, writers, all the crew members of all the shows, especially and specially makeup, hair and wardrobe.”

Among those joining the couple at the ceremony were Hawn’s actress daughter, Kate Hudson; Quentin Tarantino, who directed Russell in “The Hateful Eight,” “Grindhouse” and “Death Proof”; and Oscar-winning actress Reese Witherspoon.

The ceremony came the day before the release of Russell’s latest movie, “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2,” and eight days before the release of Hawn’s first film since 2002, “Snatched,” in which she plays a mother whose vacation with her daughter (Amy Schumer) goes terribly wrong.

Born Nov. 21, 1945, in Washington, D.C., Hawn began taking ballet and tap dance lessons when she was 3 years old. She made her stage debut in 1961, playing Juliet in a Virginia Shakespeare Festival production of “Romeo and Juliet.”

Hawn made her professional dancing debut in a production of “Can-Can” at the Texas Pavilion of the New York World’s Fair.

Hawn made her television acting debut as a cast member of the 1967-68 CBS comedy, “Good Morning, World.” She rose to fame on the NBC sketch comedy series “Rowan & Martin’s Laugh-In” from 1968-70, receiving two Emmy nominations.

Hawn made her film debut with a small role in the 1968 Disney musical, “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band,” whose cast also included Russell.

Hawn received a best supporting actress Oscar in 1970 for her first major film role, portraying the suicidal girlfriend of a dentist (Walter Matthau), who falsely claims to be married, in “Cactus Flower.”

Hawn appeared in a string of hits in the 1970s, including “There’s a Girl in My Soup,” “Butterflies Are Free,” “The Sugarland Express,” “Shampoo,” “The Duchess and the Dirtwater Fox” and “Foul Play.”

Hawn received her second Oscar nomination in 1981 for her title role in the comedy “Private Benjamin,” as a woman from a privileged background who joins the U.S. Army after the death of her husband (Albert Brooks) on their wedding night.

Hawn’s other memorable films include “Swing Shift,” which prompted her relationship with Russell; “Death Becomes Her” and “The First Wives Club.”

Russell was born on March 17, 1951, in Springfield, Massachusetts. He began his career as a child actor. When he was 12 years old, he was cast in the title role on the ABC Western, “The Travels of Jaimie McPheeters.”

Russell signed a 10-year contract with The Walt Disney Co. in 1966, appearing in its films “The One and Only, Genuine, Original Family Band,” “The Computer Wore Tennis Shoes,” “Now You See Him, Now You Don’t” and “The Strongest Man in the World.”

Russell interrupted his acting career from 1971-73 to play professional baseball, reaching the Double-A Texas League, but his hopes of playing in the major leagues ended in 1973 when he suffered a shoulder injury.

Russell received an outstanding lead actor in a limited series or a special Emmy nomination in 1980 for his portrayal of legendary singer Elvis Presley in “Elvis.”

“Elvis” began Russell’s collaboration with director John Carpenter, which continued with the films “Escape from New York,” “The Thing,” “Big Trouble in Little China” and “Escape From L.A.”

Russell’s other memorable films include “Backdraft,” “Tombstone,” “Stargate,” “Executive Decision,” “Used Cars,” “3000 Miles to Graceland” and “Miracle.”