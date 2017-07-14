ECHO PARK — The 37th annual Lotus Festival, the city’s signature event celebrating Asian cultures set against the backdrop of blooming lotus flowers in Echo Park Lake, will begin at 7 p.m. July 14 with a night of live music on the Main Lawn, Councilman Mitch O’Farrell has announced.

The free program will feature performances by local artists Robert Berryman and Friends, Carla Hassett Brazilian Jazz and Charlie Overbey and the Broken Arrows. The evening is sponsored by O’Farrell, the city’s Department of Recreation and Parks, Echo Park Improvement Association, Bedrock LA and the Echo Park Historical Society.

The annual festival, sponsored by the Department of Recreation and Parks and Los Angeles Lotus Festival Inc., will take place July 15 from noon to 9 p.m., and July 16 from noon to 8 p.m. During the event, visitors will see a return of the popular dragon boat races on the historic lake, as well as participate in arts and crafts and enjoy food and music and the lotus flower beds that are in full bloom.

This year, the 37th annual event will feature the culture and traditions of Bangladesh.

“Along with the blooming lotus flowers at Echo Park Lake, I am thrilled to welcome nearly 200,000 visitors to the 37th annual Lotus Festival, as we honor the people and traditions of Bangladesh in this signature celebration to display the rich diversity of Asian art and cultures here in Los Angeles,” O’Farrell said.

O’Farrell is also working with the Amanda Foundation to provide a free spay and neuter clinic both days of the festival. Call (888) 349-7388 for eligibility requirements and to make an appointment.

The Los Angeles Animal Services Department also will host a pet adoption featuring dogs and cats from the city’s shelters.

The Lotus Festival made its debut in 1972 as the ‘Day of the Lotus’ and takes place in the month of July to coincide with the blooming of the lotus flowers. The celebration was designed to promote awareness of the contributions by Asian-Americans in our local communities.

According to the Echo Park Historical Society, the Echo Park Lake lotus beds are considered to be the largest in the Western United States.