HOLLYWOOD — Actress Zoe Saldana unveiled her wax double at Madame Tussauds Hollywood April 7 and struck a pose beside the figure.

The figure is dressed in the light pink Versace dress Saldana wore to the 2015 Academy Awards, which she personally donated to Madame Tussauds.

“It’s like a dream come true. I’m feeling very grateful and really humbled,” Saldana said.

Prior to the unveiling, Madame Tussauds released the first look of its expert team of sculptors and artists capturing Saldana’s measurements and likeness, as well as selecting the perfect matching hair and eye color for her figure. The session lasted more than two hours and more than 250 measurements were taken. The completed wax figure is valued at about $350,000.

Saldana has been recognized for diverse roles that have received more than 50 award nominations, including NAACP Image Awards, BET Awards, MTV Awards, Teen Choice Awards and People’s Choice Awards.

She is set to reprise her role as Gamora in “Guardians of the Galaxy Volume 2,” slated for release May 5. She also is a global fan favorite for her roles as Neytiri in the “Avatar” franchise and Lt. Uhura in the “Star Trek” franchise.

Famed Madame Tussauds Hollywood features lifelike iconic figures from the celebrity worlds of film, television and music. Figures of Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift, Selena Quintanilla and Will Smith are among the more than 125 featured figures.