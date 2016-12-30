LOS ANGELES — Katie Leclerc of ABC Family’s “Switched at Birth” and social media star Manon Mathews are teaming up for a quirky holiday-themed romantic comedy “Holiday Breakup,” premiering on Netflix, Amazon, iTunes, Vimeo and others as well as selected satellite and cable television providers.

“I’m very excited to be part of a romantic comedy that is reminiscent of all those favorite romantic comedies of years ago,” said Mathews who makes her feature film debut. “I loved working with Katie who brings an amazing energy and humor to the movie which shows how complicated things can get for a couple who are polar opposites of one another.”

The film was written, directed and produced by veteran screenwriter Temple Mathews, who is Manon Mathews’ father and is known for Disney’s “Return to Neverland” and “The Little Mermaid II.”

It tells the story of newly broken up couple Chloe (Manon Mathews) and Jeff (Shawn Roe) who try to pretend they are still together for the holidays to make things easier for their families, but they soon find out that perhaps opposites do still attract.

“Manon and I have a great relationship and I immediately felt this would be a great vehicle for her,” said Temple Mathews. “It was a chance to bring back the classic romantic comedies from 20 years ago with a contemporary feel and with a fresh talent like Manon surrounded by accomplished performers.”

Manon Mathews, who is known for her irreverent videos on Instagram, Snapchat, Vine, Twitter and YouTube, takes on her first starring role in a feature film as the quirky, free-spirited Chloe who finds her match in the serious-minded Jeff whom she meets at a Fourth of July party. She soon embarks on a whirlwind romance that starts running out of steam as the holidays approach.

“I really want people to watch the film and get the message that love conquers all. It’s a message makes us feel connected,” Mathews said. “In the moments where Jeff and I are breaking up in the movie it really hit the chords of my past relationships that didn’t work out and how heartbreaking it is. But I also tapped into falling in love and how super fun it is. And then to have Thanksgiving and Christmas and how everybody has that camaraderie and appreciation for each other during the holidays makes it a feel-good film.”

“Holiday Breakup” also stars LeClerc who currently stars in the fifth season of “Switched at Birth,” on Freeform (formerly ABC Family) and whose credits include “The Big Bang Theory,” “CSI: Crime Scene Investigation,” “The Reckoning” and many others.

“I had a great time being a part of this story of how love can be so exciting and fun, only to take a turn that complicates everything,” LeClerc said. “Working with Manon and Shawn was great fun. They were very professional and had great chemistry together that really made the story really come to life!”

“Holiday Breakup” is a Holiday Breakup Productions presentation, distributed by Gravitas. Producers are Temple Mathews, Joel Baral and Peter Odio, directed and written by Temple Mathews, cinematography and editing by Carmen Cabana, casting by Sharon Chazin Lieblein, and music by Michael J. Lloyd.