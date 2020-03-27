Mayor D’Amico tests positive for coronavirus

WEST HOLLYWOOD — Mayor John D’Amico has tested positive for coronavirus and is quarantining himself for at least 14 days.

The city announced the positive test March 18.

City Manager Paul Arevalo issued an immediate order for all staff members to leave work. City facilities have been closed to the public and staff who can work remotely are being transitioned to work-from-home schedules for the time being. All city facilities will undergo immediate sanitization procedures, Arevalo said.

The mayor is taking every precaution as directed by his physician and public health directives. He is home resting and practicing an abundance of self-care. His husband is doing fine and is doing his part to quarantine at home with Mayor D’Amico. To facilitate their household’s focus on wellness, the mayor is asking for privacy at this time.

The city of West Hollywood has been taking coordinated action following the lead of public health recommendations in recent weeks to respond to the rapidly evolving coronavirus (COVID-19) public health crisis. Last week, the city issued a cancellation of all non-essential meetings and events.

On March 16, the city declared a local emergency and on March 17 City Hall and other city facilities were closed to the public. At each step, the city has been taking absolutely every precaution to safeguard employees.

The city urges community members to stay informed about this rapidly evolving health crisis by visiting www.weho.org/coronavirus.

