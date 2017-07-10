McDonald’s is showing its support to the LGBTQ community in quite a colorful way.





In support of National LGBTQ Pride Month back in June, the global fast food giant unveiled a rainbow print on their iconic large red french fry containers.





The idea first came as a way to show support to Washington D.C.’s annual gay pride parade. They then branched out to the West Coast, offering these glamorous fry boxes at the nine Bay Area counties in California.





Unfortunately, these two areas are the only McDonald locations that offer the fun boxes, but considering that the 2016 West Rock Consumer Insights Study revealed that 66% of consumers have tried a new product because the packaging caught their eye, LGBTQ allies are hoping McDonald’s will institute this change nationwide as a permanent display of support as they have a far consumer reach nationwide.





McDonald’s chose these two locations simply because they are sponsors of the Washington D.C.’s Capital Pride Alliance, which is a foundation that focuses of LGBTQ education and outreach. This year, the theme of the pride parade is “Lovin is Lovin” and is a homage to McDonald’s longtime support in the area.





In California, they are also a sponsor of multiple San Francisco Pride events. This isn’t the only way they support the LBGTQ community — overall as a company, they are incredibly inclusive.





Within the past 18 years, McDonald’s has gone to great lengths to protect the LGBTQ community, both by offering employee benefits and community outreach programs. They first started by expanding their non-discrimination policy to include sexual orientation back in 1999, offered domestic partnership benefits since 2004, created the McDonald’s PRIDE Network in 2005, and in 2013 they went so far as to update their non-discrimination policy to include and cover Gender identity and expression.





They have also scored 100 for the past two years in the Human Rights Campaign Corporate Equality Index, Mercury News reports.





The spokeswoman and co-chair of the McDonald’s foundation explained in a statement the reasons why they have chosen to make such a instrumental show of support via their fry boxes. According to CBN News, Cathy Martin said:







“The rainbow fry boxes are a fun way to show our support of the LGBTQ community using one of McDonald’s most iconic and recognizable items; however, these fry boxes are ‘small potatoes’ in the grand scheme of our commitment to this community. We are proud to honor and celebrate the LGBTQ community, including our employees, customers and beyond, each and every day.”







So considering that people are more engaged with printed material as digital material is generally skimmed over in about 15 seconds, it turns out that these simple french fry boxes have the potential to really spark a change.





And for that, McDonald’s we can’t wait to take selfies with these rainbow boxes to show our support.



