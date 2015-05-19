HOLLYWOOD (CNS) – Emmy-winning actress Melissa McCarthy received the

2,552nd star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame today, 17 days before the release of

her latest film, “Spy.”

Talk show host Ellen DeGeneres; Paul Feig, who directed “Spy” and two

other films starring McCarthy; and her husband, Ben Falcone, joined McCarthy at

ceremony in front of TCL Chinese Theatre IMAX.

McCarthy paid tribute to all of the speakers and her supporters, but

especially her parents.

“I’m not sure why they did it, I have no idea, but every time I said

I’m going to quit college and do stand-up, my mom and dad said, `Great, work

really hard at it, you can probably do it,”’ she said. “They continued to say

that for the 20 years it took me to actually do it steadily and I can’t fathom -

- in a way you really give terrible advice. … Somehow that worked.”

Born Aug. 26, 1970, in the Chicago suburb of Plainfield, Illinois,

McCarthy began her career as a stand-up comedian in New York City. She also

spent nine years as a cast member of the famed improv and sketch comedy group

The Groundlings.

McCarthy made her television debut in a 1997 episode of the NBC comedy

“Jenny,” which starred her cousin, Jenny McCarthy. McCarthy portrayed the

clumsy culinary genius Sookie St. James in the 2000-2007 The WB/CW drama

“Gilmore Girls.”

McCarthy was also a cast member of the 2007-2009 ABC comedy “Samantha

Who?”

McCarthy won a Primetime Emmy for outstanding lead actress in a comedy

in 2011 for her portrayal of fourth-grade teacher Molly Flynn on the first

season of CBS’ “Mike & Molly.” She also received nominations in the category

in 2012 and 2014 and for outstanding guest actress in a comedy in 2012, 2013

and 2014 for hosting “Saturday Night Live.”

McCarthy received a best supporting actress Oscar nomination in 2012 for

her performance in the Feig-directed comedy “Bridesmaids.” McCarthy’s other

starring film roles include “Tammy,” which she co-wrote with Falcone, who

directed the film, and “St. Vincent,” both released in 2014.

McCarthy also appeared in the films “The Heat,” “Identity Thief,”

“This is 40,” and “The Hangover Part III.” She is scheduled to begin

filming “Ghostbusters,” directed by Feig, next month. It is set to be

released July 22, 2016.