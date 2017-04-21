HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was unveiled April 17 honoring “Criminal Minds: Beyond Borders” star Gary Sinise for his Emmy-winning television career.

The military-themed ceremony paid tribute to Sinise’s long-time support of the U.S. armed forces via the Gary Sinise Foundation, which offers support to military families. At one point Sinise saluted a 93-year-old World War II veteran who fought under General George S. Patton and was in attendance at the ceremony.

“It’s a great country. I’ve been so blessed over the years,” Sinise said.

U.S. Air Force Gen. Robin Rand, commander of the Global Strike Command, and Walk of Fame honorees Patricia Heaton and Joe Mantegna preceded Sinise in speaking at the ceremony in front of the Supply Sergeant store on Hollywood Boulevard.

The 62-year-old actor’s best-known television role was starring as New York Police Department Detective Mac Taylor in the 2004-13 CBS police procedural “CSI: NY.”

Sinise received two Emmy nominations, both for portrayals of elected officials. He received the Emmy for outstanding lead actor in a miniseries or movie in 1998 for TNT’s “George Wallace,” two years after being nominated in the category for HBO’s “Truman.”

Sinise’s other television credits include the 1994 ABC miniseries “The Stand”; the 1989 and 2003 “Hallmark Hall of Fame” productions “My Name is Bill W.” and “Fallen Angel”; and Showtime’s 1999 adaptation of the Pulitzer Prize-winning play “That Championship Season.”

Sinise received a best supporting actor Oscar nomination in 1995 for his portrayal of Army platoon leader Lt. Dan Taylor in “Forrest Gump.” Sinise later appeared in two other films with “Forrest Gump” star Tom Hanks, “Apollo 13” and “The Green Mile.”

Sinise’s other film credits include “Ransom”; “Snake Eyes”; “The Forgotten”; “The Human Stain”; “Imposter”; “It’s the Rage”; “Reindeer Games”; “Mission to Mars”; “A Midnight Clear”; “Jack the Bear”; “The Quick and the Dead”; “The Big Bounce” and “Albino Alligator.”

Sinise was born March 17, 1955 in the Chicago suburb of Blue Island, Illinois. His acting career began on the stage when he was 18 and co-founded the famed Steppenwolf Theatre Company of Chicago with friends Jeff Perry, now a cast member on the ABC drama “Scandal,” and Terry Kinney, whose career as an actor and director includes a Tony nomination in 1990 for best featured actor in a play for “The Grapes of Wrath.” Sinise starred in that play and received a Tony nomination for best featured actor in a play.

Sinise was the company’s artistic director for seven years and has starred in more than a dozen of its productions including the 2001 revival of “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” which brought him a best actor in a play Tony nomination under Kinney’s direction.