HOLLYWOOD — Minnie Mouse received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 22, marking the 90th anniversary of the release of her first of more than 70 animated films, “Steamboat Willie.”

Walt Disney Co. CEO Robert Iger and singer Katy Perry were among those singing Minnie’s praises at the ceremony in front of the Disney-owned El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Some of my favorite moments are introducing Minnie to my friends, my colleagues and my nieces, who are sitting here today with eyes as big as Minnie’s polka dots,” Perry said. “Speaking of polka dots, her style is the epitome of fun fashion. To this day, no one rocks a bow, the color red or a dot quite like her. Trust me, I’m trying. Seeing Minnie is like returning home. It is a special skill to bring joy to so many and she does it with an effortless bat of a lash.”

Perry is among the judges on “American Idol,” which will make its debut on Disney-owned ABC March 11 after 15 seasons on Fox.

Minnie Mouse was part of the first animated film featuring Mickey Mouse, “Steamboat Willie,” which was released in 1928. Mickey Mouse received a star in 1978 on the film’s 50th anniversary.

Minnie Mouse and Mickey Mouse are described by Disney as “forever sweethearts.”

Minnie Mouse is known for her polka dot attire and the ceremony coincides with National Polka Dot Day. She joins such other animated characters as Donald Duck, Bugs Bunny, Woody Woodpecker and the Simpsons with stars on the Walk of Fame.