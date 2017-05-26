HOLLYWOOD — The Metropolitan Transportation Authority celebrated the grand opening of a new Bike Hub at the Hollywood-Vine Red Line Station May 19.

The $560,000, 1,000-square-foot facility is located at 1630 N. Vine St. and is conveniently located in prime ground-floor retail space just around the corner from the Hollywood/Vine subway station.

Offering a variety of bicycle-related services, the facility includes parking for 64 bicycles under closed-circuit TV surveillance, secure access, peak-hour staff availability, same-day repairs, accessory sales and bike-related clinics.

“Hollywood and Vine, one of L.A.’s premiere entertainment destinations known around the world, now has a safe, secure facility for everyone who wants to travel by bicycle to enjoy the Hollywood Walk of Fame, hotels, theaters, museums, nightlife and other major Hollywood venues,” said John Fasana, MTA board chair. “What’s more, this bike hub is the perfect solution for Hollywood area commuters who want to bike to and from the MTA subway station to complete their first and last mile connections. Either way, [the] new bike hub will make it much easier to combine trips and avoid Hollywood Boulevard’s traffic and parking challenges.”

Bike hubs provide an option for commuters who drive to MTA park-and-ride lots, especially for those who live within a bikeable distance of transit stations. The hub allows riders to leave their bikes at the station in a safe environment and avoid the hassle that sometimes comes with bringing bikes aboard crowded trains.

Space for the hub was made available by the W. Hotel as part of a development agreement with the MTA. The hotel sits atop the MTA Hollywood/Vine subway station.

The Bike Hub will be staffed Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. by BikeHub, an MTA contractor. The company will host free bike repair and bike commuting clinics. BikeHub is also working on partnerships with local tour operators to rent bikes at the site, and will explore other possible bike-related activities to encourage local bicycle trips.

“Bike hubs represent [the MTA’s] latest efforts to create a balanced transportation system in L.A. County and give people new ways to connect with the system,” said Phillip A. Washington, CEO of the MTA. “These new hubs will help solve our customers’ most stubborn first mile/last mile transportation challenges. Commuters will increasingly have greater opportunities to combine bicycle and transit trips as we expand the network of Bike Hubs throughout our region.”

Similar to the MTA’s current bike locker program, parking at the Hollywood/Vine hub will be available for registered users who pay $5 weekly, $12 monthly or $60 yearly. The low fee structure is designed to appeal to a wide range of customers, including occasional bicycle riders, seasonal riders, regular commuters and non-commuters.

Only registered users can park in the facility, which is accessible 24 hours a day with surveillance cameras and intrusion detection technology to provide increased security. Users can register online at www.metro.net/bikehub or at the hub itself. A driver’s license or MTA Bike Hub card is used to enter the facility. Users are responsible for locking their bike and gear to the racks.

“The MTA Bike Hub is a welcome new addition to Hollywood and Vine,” said L.A. City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, who represents the 13th Council District, including Hollywood. “If we want to reduce our reliance on motor vehicles, Los Angeles residents need better, reliable transit options. More people are riding bikes to get to work and for recreational purposes and the MTA Bike Hub is another step to building our bicycle infrastructure. I am excited to have this new world-class amenity in one of our city’s most iconic destinations.”

BikeHub utilizes cutting edge access-control technology that the company says will ensure unparalleled security and customer service. Its system employs a space-efficient design that provides full repair and retail services in a small space and cost-efficient staffing during the peak morning hours.

A similarly operated Bike Hub is also planned for Culver City Expo Line Station in 2018. Additional hubs are in the works. On May 15, the MTA broke ground on a Bike Hub at Union Station, which will offer nearly 200 secure bicycle parking spaces on the station’s north breezeway on Alameda Street. That hub is expected to open this fall.

Another bike hub is being planned at the North Hollywood Station, as well as future transit projects like the Willowbrook/Rosa Parks and Airport Connector stations. Collectively, all planned Bike Hubs will create a network of innovative safe, secure bicycle parking facilities at key transit hubs around the MTA system.

The Hollywood-Vine Bike Hub was funded through the Federal Transit Administration Grant for urban transportation planning. The FTA’s contribution for the hub was approximately $374,000.