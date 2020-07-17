Musso & Frank to offer to-go orders, deliveries

HOLLYWOOD — Musso & Frank Grill, which weathered a three-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic, announced July 13 that for the first time in its century-plus history, the iconic Hollywood eatery will begin taking to-go orders and offering delivery service seven days a week.

The “Musso’s To You” program will remain in effect until L.A. restaurants are permitted to offer indoor dining once again, according to Mark Echeverria, the restaurant’s chief financial officer, chief operating officer and a fourth-generation member of the family of owners.

Musso’s to-go and delivery services are available Monday through Saturday from 11:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. and Sunday from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. It’s the first time in decades that Musso & Frank has been open on Mondays.

Customers can place pick-up orders at www.mussoandfrank.com and can either physically pick up their orders themselves from the Musso parking lot off Cherokee Avenue, or request that their order be delivered to their home.

Menu choices are listed online, minus select Musso’s dishes that “don’t travel well” and will not be available until the dining room reopens again, according to Echeverria.

“Musso & Frank has always been exceptionally grateful for the support of our valued guests but that support was perhaps never been more touching and meaningful to us than during our brief recent re-opening,” he said. “From the moment we announced our June 26 re-opening date, the reservations page on our site was visited almost constantly every day and well into every evening. Offering to-go orders and delivery service is our way of supporting our patrons just as they have supported us in 2020 and throughout the 100 years that preceded it.”

Hollywood’s oldest restaurant, which opened in 1919, has long attracted an entertainment industry clientele, including Charlie Chaplin, Frank Sinatra, Clark Gable, Charlton Heston, Marilyn Monroe, Orson Welles, Alfred Hitchcock, Jimmy Stewart, Lauren Bacall, Elizabeth Taylor, Steve McQueen, Jack Nicholson and the Rolling Stones.