LOS ANGELES — A new piece of artwork appeared on a Los Angeles street corner last week, clearly without the blessing of the Republican Party.

A life-sized statue of GOP presidential hopeful Donald Trump — completely naked — appeared on Hollywood Boulevard near the Los Feliz area Aug. 18, attracting plenty of attention from camera-wielding passers-by.

The unflattering statue is one of several that appeared around the country, the apparent work of a group known as INDECLINE. Naked Trumps also showed up in New York, San Francisco, Cleveland and Seattle.

The statue in New York was dismantled by city workers. To protect the Los Angeles version from the same fate, employees at the nearby La Luz De Jesus art gallery moved the statue onto the stoop of their building, according to Toni Martinez, a floor manager for Soap Plant & WACKO, a gift and book store also owned by the gallery.

Martinez said the gallery had no part in placing the statue at the corner.

“It showed up just like every other one,” she said. “This morning, before we had opened, it was on the corner.”

She said gallery workers were going to leave it where it was, “but we heard in other cities they were removing it,” so gallery employees decided to move it onto private property to allow the public to continue viewing it.

Paul Gomez, a spokesman for the Public Works Department, said a city official was sent to the corner because the statue was potentially limiting access on the sidewalk, but now that it has been moved to the gallery property, the city is no longer considering removing it.

An unnamed spokesman for INDECLINE told the Washington Post the statues are a project inspired by the story “The Emporer’s New Clothes.”

“Like it or not, Trump is a larger-than-life figure in world culture at the moment,” the spokesman said. “Looking back in history, that’s how those figures were memorialized and idolized in their time — with statues.”

The Las Vegas-based artist named “Ginger” who created the statues has designed monsters for haunted houses and horror movies, and he told the Post he was more than happy to craft the Trump visages.

“Trump is just yet another monster, so it was absolutely in my wheelhouse to be able to create these monstrosities,” he said.

There’s been no response from the Trump camp.