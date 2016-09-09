LOS ANGELES — A life-sized naked statue of Republican presidential hopeful Donald Trump that appeared on Hollywood Boulevard last month will go on the auction block, with a portion of the proceeds going toward an immigration-advocacy group, a local auction house has announced.

The statue was placed in the 4600 block of Hollywood Boulevard in the Los Feliz area on Aug. 18, drawing a flood of camera-wielding onlookers who snapped selfies with the unflattering effigy.

The statue was one of several placed in prominent locations around the country, including New York, San Francisco, Cleveland and Seattle, by a guerilla-art collective known as INDECLINE. The statues showed Trump naked but missing part of his reproductive organs.

According to Julien’s Auctions, the statue will be sold Oct. 22 as part of its “Street Art and Contemporary Art” auction, which will also include works by artists including Bansky, Keith Haring, John Michel Basquiat, Andy Warhol and Shepard Fairey.

The Hollywood statue is believed to be the only one of the Naked Trump artworks that was not dismantled or defaced, according to the auction house.

Employees at the La Luz De Jesus art gallery moved the statue from the sidewalk to the stoop of their building to ensure it would not be dismantled by city crews, according to Toni Martinez, a floor manager for Soap Plant & WACKO, a gift and book store also owned by the gallery.

The Naked Trump statue will be on display at Julien’s Auctions Los Angeles gallery, 741 N. La Cienega Blvd., from Oct. 17-22. The auction will be conducted live and online in two sessions on Oct. 22. The auction house is estimating the statue will be sold for between $10,000 and $20,000.

A portion of the proceeds from the sale will benefit the National Immigration Forum, an advocacy group “with a mission to advocate for the value of immigrants and immigration to the nation,” according to Julien’s.