As this fall’s batch of new television sitcoms starts to settle in for the season, some networks are angling for a new sense of what a “normal” family looks like on the small screen.



ABC’s new comedy American Housewife has been the network’s top-rated Wednesday night show for the past two weeks since its premiere. The plot follows Katie Otto (Katy Mixon), a recent transplant to the very wealthy, white, and weight-obsessed world of Westport, Connecticut.



As a stay-at-home mom with an average body type, Katie feels out of place among the skinny juice-cleanse-and-yoga types in her new neighborhood, especially after her portly neighbor, “Fat Pam,” moves out during the series premiere. Their solution? Find a new neighbor who’s even more “overweight” than Katie.



Los Angeles Times critic Meredith Blake compliments the show for its willingness to tackle issues of body image and class in a medium often whitewashed by skinny and incomprehensibly beautiful people with no financial struggles to speak of. Over 5.2 million women and 214,000 men identified as stay-at-home parents in 2013, and the show’s cast reflects a broader range of what a family in that situation might look like. As renters in a zip code of mansions, the Ottos are not wealthy, but they do what they can to provide a good education and quality of life for their children.



Yet this “new diversity” is also where American Housewife — which was originally slated to be titled The Second Fattest Housewife in Westport — falls flat, Blake argues.



“A fish-out-of-water sitcom that purports to celebrate normalcy in a world warped by privilege and unrealistic ideals, American Housewife embraces a woman with an average physique while shaming the heavier set and engaging in the very type of exclusion and intolerance it aims to ridicule,” Blake writes.



Though it has the potential to define new standards in the family sitcom alongside other ABC shows like Fresh Off the Boat and black-ish, this particular comedy still needs to sharpen its satiric edge.