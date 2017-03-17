WEST HOLLYWOOD — There will be a new captain in charge at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station.

Capt. Sergio A. Aloma will take over the reins of the station in April, replacing Capt. Holly M. Perez, who is being promoted to commander within the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Aloma has 30 years of law enforcement experience with the department. He has held several positions at the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station, including regular patrol, bicycle patrol, field training officer, station detective and patrol sergeant, as well as operations lieutenant and acting captain. He also has worked within the department’s Narcotics Bureau and the Administrative Services Division.

He was promoted to lieutenant in 2012 and was assigned to the Transit Services Bureau as a watch commander and later operations lieutenant.

Aloma was born in Havana, Cuba, and was raised in the Southern California area. He is married — his wife, Kristin, is a lieutenant in the Sheriff’s Department — and he has two children, John, a student-athlete at the University of Utah; and Zachary, a cadet at the U.S. Military Academy at West Point.

“I’d like to warmly welcome to Captain Aloma as captain,” West Hollywood Mayor Lauren Meister said. “He needs no introduction in our community, because he’s been a highly regarded lieutenant at our Sheriff’s Station and I’m thrilled to see him take on this new leadership role.

“I’m confident he will do a wonderful job as captain. I’d also like to thank Captain Perez for her excellent [though too short] tenure as captain. We will miss her.”

The city of West Hollywood contracts with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department for law enforcement services. The West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station is located at 780 N. San Vicente Blvd.