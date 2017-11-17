“The Adventures of Rosy Posy Papillion: Friendship” by Diana Rangaves revolves around the concept and value of friendship.

It is a children’s book, featuring Rosy Posy and Raoul the ant. Rosy asks Raoul if he will be her friend. Raoul thinks he is too small to be Rosy Posy’s friend and she will hurt him.

He agrees to ride on the top of Rosy Posy’s head. Rosy Posy and Raoul sit on the green grass and sing the friendship song.

As they sit on the grass, Rosy Posy sees Abu, the black pony. Abu says he is too busy to hang out with Raoul and Rosy Posy. Will Raoul and Rosy Posy make more new friends?

The story is entertaining and children will love all the characters in the story. The illustrations simply make the concept; the message, scenes and characters are brought to life, enabling children to connect well with the story.

The friendship song is adorable and can be used to sing when with friends. It is a good bedtime storybook and the concept makes it perfect for read aloud and storytelling sessions in classrooms. Children need more stories like this so that they learn how to make new friends.

Writer Jerome Cleary conducted an interview with Rangaves, which follows.

Q: “The Adventures of Rosy Posy: Friendship” is your first children’s book. What was your inspiration for wanting to write a children’s series?

A: The real Rosy Posy. I am a foster mom for Papillion Haven Rescue and Rosy Posy came up for adoption. About one month after she arrived, she escaped into my field. I found her safe visiting with the pony, ram, and goats.

Rosy Posy is strong, curious and has courage. We need a tool to teach each half-generation of children values in a compelling, fun and bright way. So, the inspiration of the twelve values series was born. There is a Rosy Posy Club website where children can follow a treasure hunt and earn a Rosy Posy Bookmark.

Q: You’re donating 100 percent of your royalties from the book. What made you decide to give your earnings from the series to Papillion Haven Rescue? Why does their mission resonate with you?

A: They are all volunteers who follow their passion and bliss. They are individuals living across the United States who have been drawn together for the sole purpose of preserving and protecting pure breed and non-pure breed papillions in need. There is something wonderful and enduring about serving something bigger than us. It is a “feel good” feeling to know that by buying a book we are supporting a cause.

Q: Do you have any other endeavors on the horizon?

A: Yes, there is the series, Medicine Child’s Play. The first one is Medicine Child’s Play — The Sensitive Brain. It explains depression, anxiety, psychosis and bipolar disorder in easy language with bright illustrations. It is for all ages that would like an understanding of these conditions.

Connecting medicines to stories allow us to understand what is really happening. It allows us to learn, to remember, to better accept ourself, others and the situations around us. In addition, we have the ability to create win-win situations by giving whatever we are dealing with what it really needs. We can shape and respond to our world, which makes life a lot easier, more pleasing, and more fun.

Q: Tell us about what adventure is next for Rosy Posy?

A: The next one is written and is “The Adventures of Rosy Posy Papillion ~ Acceptance.” Rosy Posy and friends learn about acceptance while searching for a missing autistic neighbor named Toby. Where did he go? Is he alive? Will he be safe? This is an adventure that teaches the art of believing. Courage and fun also come from the new Rosy Posy Song of Acceptance.