HOLLYWOOD — The pioneering boy band New Edition received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame Jan. 23 — the 2,600th star on the famed walk.

The group was honored for a career that has brought it 14 No. 1 records performing rhythm and blues, hip-hop and pop.

Music producers Jimmy Jam and Terry Lewis and BET executive Stephen Hill joined the group’s Ricky Bell in speaking during the late-morning ceremony on Hollywood Boulevard.

“Ever since fans found out that New Edition was being honored with a Walk of Fame star, it has been non-stop inquiries about when the group was going to be honored,” said Ana Martinez, who produces the Walk of Fame ceremonies for the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. “Well, the time has come and fans from around the world have booked their flights and are on their way to Hollywood to celebrate this momentous occasion.”

New Edition was formed in Boston in 1983 with teenagers Ronnie DeVoe, Bobby Brown, Ricky Bell, Michael Bivins and Ralph Tresvant. Brown left the group in 1986 for a solo career, with Johnny Gill joining the following year.

With Gill, New Edition released its biggest-selling album, “Heartbreak,” in 1988 with three No. 1 songs.

New Edition has released 18 multi-platinum albums, won four American Music Awards and made 15 national tours.

New Edition also help lay the foundation for how modern-day boy bands look, feel, and sound. Boyz II Men, N’SYNC, the Backstreet Boys, and New Kids On The Block all owe a debt to New Edition.

The ceremony came one day before the premiere of BET’s three-part “The New Edition Story,” which follows the group from its humble beginnings as kids in Boston to global mega-stardom, weathering the highs and lows of controversy, personnel changes, and the ultimate cost of fame.