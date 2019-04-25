HOLLYWOOD — Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and local stakeholders celebrated the launch of a new project to improve the pedestrian experience through a series of “wayfinding” signs in the historic core of Hollywood, part of larger collaborative efforts and the first of many improvements through the Heart of Hollywood initiative.

For years, multiple government agencies and community stakeholders have partnered on a comprehensive signage program for the historic core of Hollywood.

The first phase — 79 Art Deco-inspired signs geared toward pedestrians — is now complete. The signs pay homage to Hollywood’s history and contribute to a stronger sense of place and community in one of the world’s most iconic neighborhoods.

“These new signs are immediately enhancing the Hollywood experience, and are the perfect way to kick off my office’s Heart of Hollywood initiative,” O’Farrell said. “The initiative promotes economic growth and a sense of community along Hollywood Boulevard and the Walk of Fame. We have various projects in the works to achieve these goals, beginning with a new ‘master plan’ for the Walk of Fame, which will begin to take shape this year.”

“This project has already made it easier for pedestrians to find their way around Hollywood, with directions to world-famous destinations, local attractions, public transportation and other points of interest,” said Kristopher Larson, president and CEO of the Hollywood Entertainment District Business Improvement District. “This is a critical improvement that will enhance Hollywood’s business community and sense of place.”

Subsequent phases — including new dynamic messaging signs at gateways to Hollywood, as well as digital occupancy signs at three area parking garages — will be completed later this year. Additional upgrades to Hollywood’s parking infrastructure include: upgraded, bilingual pay station kiosks; the implementation of demand-based parking pricing (known as LA Express Park); a Park Smarter phone app; and a new Department of Transportation parking website that will come online this spring.

“Hollywood is truly the heart of pedestrian activity in Los Angeles, for residents and visitors alike,” said Department of Transportation Engineer Ken Husting. “We are excited to take part in this initiative by making travel to and from Hollywood more seamless and pleasant.”

The project aesthetics were managed and designed by Hunt Design, and pay homage to the Art Deco style often associated with Hollywood.

“The design reflects the glamorous history and quality architecture that people associate with Hollywood,” said Wayne Hunt of Hunt Design. “This process was community-driven, and resulted in a product that we feel is a perfect fit for Hollywood.”