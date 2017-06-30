WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city has produced a short animated video called “WeHo to go” to highlight the city’s numerous options for getting around town, car-free.

The two-minute video is available on the city’s WeHoTV YouTube channel at https://youtu.be/ukVhoQPSsBA.

There are several ways to get around West Hollywood without a car: by walking, by bike, by shuttle, by trolley and by connecting to regional bus and rail lines.

“The city has launched a number of innovative transit programs,” Mayor John Heilman said. “Investing in transportation alternatives not only helps get people out of their cars, it also helps us to become a cleaner and greener city. That’s good for the environment and for the community.”

In 2016, the city rolled out its WeHo Pedals bike share program with 150 green public bicycles that are available at all hours. Users can check out a bike using a smartphone, computer, membership card or by typing a member number and pin into a keypad on bikes located at hubs all over the city.

Also last year, the city opened new bike lanes in both directions along Fairfax Avenue, which provide a continuous link between Hollywood Boulevard and Melrose Avenue for cyclists.

To connect to the regional Red Line at Hollywood and Highland in Hollywood, the city created its free CityLineX service to complement its existing around-town CityLine shuttle service. CityLineX is aimed at commuters and runs during morning and evening commute hours.

The PickUp, launched in 2013, is a free weekend trolley service. It runs on Fridays and Saturdays from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. and on Sundays from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. along Santa Monica Boulevard in a four-mile loop with 15 stops in each direction between Robertson Boulevard and La Brea Avenue.

The PickUp arrives at stops every 15 minutes and features beat mixes by Derek Monteiro.

At 1.9 square miles, West Hollywood was voted the most walkable city in California by Walk Score. West Hollywood’s walkability is ranked higher than San Francisco, Los Angeles,and San Diego.

The city is continuing to set its sights on the future. It has won support from the Metropolitan Transportation Authority board to begin studies for a proposed extension of the Crenshaw/LAX Northern line, which would bring light rail service to the city.

The city also is moving forward with its updated Pedestrian and Bicycle Mobility Plan to improve the city’s existing pedestrian infrastructure and bicycle network, which will make West Hollywood a more inviting and comfortable place to walk and bike.

For additional information about getting around the city car-free, visit www.weho.org/carfreeweho.