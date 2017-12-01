HOLLYWOOD — A star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame honoring Oscar-and Emmy-nominated actor Nick Nolte was unveiled Nov. 20 in front of the Hollywood Pacific Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard.

Nolte said he was deeply honored to receive a star. He recalled walking on the Walk of Fame in the early 1960s when he was playing football at Pasadena City College and his parents lived off Gower Street.

Looking at the stars “would not only evoke the memory of the individual person, but would evoke the memory of the stories they told,” Nolte said.

Councilman Mitch O’Farrell said he felt “very, very strongly that if Anthony Hopkins hadn’t made that little, tiny film way back in the day called ‘The Silence of the Lambs’ that Nick Nolte would been the recipient of the Oscar that year for his incredible performance in ‘The Prince of Tides.’”

Nolte’s portrayal of a teacher and football coach from South Carolina asked by his mother to travel to New York to help his twin sister’s psychiatrist (Barbra Streisand) after his sister’s (Melinda Dillon) latest suicide attempt in “The Prince of Tides,” brought him his first best actor Oscar nomination in 1992.

The second was in 1999 for his role as a small-town New Hampshire police officer in “Affliction.”

Gavin O’Connor, who directed Nolte in his best supporting actor Oscar-nominated performance in the 2011 coming-of-age mixed martial arts drama “Warrior,” was also among the speakers at the ceremony.

Nolte first gained fame for his starring role in the 1976 ABC miniseries “Rich Man, Poor Man,” which brought him an Emmy nomination for outstanding lead actor in a limited series.

Nolte now stars in the Epix comedy “Graves” as a former two-term president hoping to end the wrongs of his administration 25 years after leaving the White House.

Nolte was born on Feb. 8, 1941 in Omaha, Nebraska. He moved to Southern California after graduating from high school.

In a 2015 interview with Parade magazine, Nolte said he became interested in acting when a friend took him along as he was preparing to audition for a role on the ABC prime-time soap opera “Peyton Place.”

“His teacher said, ‘Nobody can just come and watch. You had to participate. You’re going to have to read,’” Nolte told Dotson Rader. “I did. Afterward he told me, ‘You don’t know it, but you’re an actor.’ I heeded that.”

Nolte began his acting career at the Pasadena Playhouse, then studied briefly with Bryan O’Byrne at the Stella Adler Conservatory of Acting in Hollywood. He then spent several years performing in regional theaters.

Nolte’s first starring film role came in 1977 as a scuba diver whose discovery of artifacts from a sunken ship sets off a series of events in “The Deep.” His other memorable films include “Who’ll Stop The Rain,” “North Dallas Forty,” “Heart Beat,” “Cannery Row,” “Down and Out in Beverly Hills” and “48 Hours.”