LOS ANGELES — Mario Maglieri, former owner of the famed Sunset Strip rock clubs The Rainbow Bar and Grill and The Whisky a Go Go, died May 4.

His death at age 93 was announced in a posting on the Rainbow’s Facebook page that read: “It is with great sadness to announce the passing of our beloved Mario Maglieri, owner and founder of the Rainbow Bar and Grill and The Whisky a Go Go. He passed this morning while surrounded by loved ones. We will announce services shortly. We ask that you please allow the family time to grieve. Thank you for your understanding.”

Maglieri, along with Elmer Valentine and Lou Adler, bought a restaurant known as the Villa Nova in 1972 and renamed it the Rainbow. Maglieri was already known on the strip as manager of the nearby Whisky a Go Go, which was owned by Valentine.

The clubs were famed attractions for rock stars and celebrities alike, hosting acts such as The Doors, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Motley Crue, Guns ‘N Roses, Janis Joplin, Warren Zevon and Janis Joplin.

TMZ reported that Maglieri died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center, where he had spent several weeks. He had broken his hip in April, TMZ reported.

The marquee outside the Whisky was changed Thursday to read “Rest in Peace Mario Maglieri, King of the Sunset Strip. 1924-2017.”