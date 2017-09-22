WEST HOLLYWOOD — The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce will host the West Hollywood Creative Business Awards 2017 at 6 p.m. Nov. 16, at the Jeremy West Hollywood, 8490 Sunset Blvd.

The festivities begin with a reception and silent auction sponsored by Beverly Center.

The event is the chamber’s most prestigious and longest-running event, now in its 34th year. Each year the chamber celebrates businesses that have shown innovation and creativity in their business model.

The nominees are selected by their peers and the winners are voted by the chamber membership and announced at the event.

The Creative Business Awards is the most important fundraiser for the champer with proceeds going to programming and promotions for the business community. The 21 nominees in seven categories were chosen for their innovative approach to business and/or creative merits in product and service by the chamber membership, the chamber board of directors and the special events committee.

Nominees must be chamber members that have made significant contributions to the West Hollywood business community. Members vote for their favorite nominees online.

This year’s Lifetime Achievement Award will be presented to Alan Johnson and William Karpiak of Ramada Plaza West Hollywood.

There are seven nomination categories: Creative Concept, given to a business that is an innovator of a cool new concept, product or service; Corporate Innovation, awarded to a business that has shown creative innovation in their corporate business model; the John Chase Art & Design Award, awarded to a business that falls into the categories of art, performance art, fashion, design, architecture or any other creative arts realm; Creative Communications, given to a business within public relations, marketing, outdoor media, branding, televisual arts, copyrighting, technology, social media, graphic design or writing; WeHo Attraction Award, given to a business that attracts visitors to West Hollywood or caters to the visitor and tourism market; Creative Community Service, awarded to a business or individual who has shown exemplary service to the community philanthropically, or as a volunteer, an ambassador, a nonprofit or a representative of government; and the Innovative Sustainability Award, given to a business that seeks to innovate green, sustainable products/services and is environmentally friendly, while striving to forward global social progress.

Nominees for the Creative Concept Award are Pride Card Services, Synhergy and Tocaya.

Faring, Klean Treatment Centers and Thomas Employment Law Advocates are the nominees for the Corporate Innovative Award.

Jon Viscott, Maxfield and R&A Architecture + Design for The Harland are the nominees for the John Chase Art & Design Award.

Nominees for the Creative Communications Award are Gear 6 Productions, Sam Borelli, Consultant & Educator; and WeHo Times.

The WeHo Attraction Award nominees are Catch, Chamberlain West Hollywood and Micky’s.

Ascencia, Café D’Etoile and Institute for Public Strategies are the nominees for the Creative Community Service Award and Cycle Hop for WeHo Pedals, West Hollywood Community Housing Corporation and Zipcar are the nominees for the Innovative Sustainability Award.

Information: Vic Gerami, director of programs and communications, at (310) 880-8563.