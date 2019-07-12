Observatory to mark 50th anniversary of lunar landing

GRIFFITH PARK — The Griffith Park Observatory has scheduled a series of events and activities to mark the 50th anniversary of U.S. astronauts landing on the moon, including a free-daylong event July 20 commemorating the day that man first walked on the moon.

Activities will begin July 13 with the launch of the Golden Moon Festival and a free star party at 2 p.m. Following the party will be screenings of “Apollo 11” by CNN Films at 4 and 7 p.m. Tickets for the screenings are $15 for members of the Friends of the Observatory and $20 for non-members.

On July 16, the anniversary of the launch day, will be marked with a free All Space Considered presentation at 1 p.m. The presentation will be led by the observatory’s curatorial staff and special guests in the Leonard Nimoy Event Horizon as they look back at the historic space mission.

A free panel discussion will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 17. “From California to the Moon” details how the Southern California aerospace industry contributed to the engineering and manufacturing of Apollo 11. The free panel discussion includes former engineers Don Harvey and Jerry Elverum, who created the Lunar Descent Engine that allowed the astronauts to land on the moon.

Another panel discussion will be held at 7:30 p.m. July 18. “The Once and Future Moon” will examine the ups and downs of getting to the moon, as well as the future exploration of the moon.

At 8 p.m. July 19, Friends of the Observatory host a screening of “Apollo 11” by CNN Films followed by a rooftop party with refreshments and a chance to mingle. Tickets are $50 for Friends of the Observatory members and $75 for non-members.

“To Walk on the Moon: Past, Present and Future” is a free all-day event July 20 with presentations and activities taking place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

“A Look Back at Apollo 11” is at 11 a.m., followed by “The Mysteries of the Moon” at noon, “Man on the Moon: Hoax or No Hoax?” at 1 p.m., “Artemis and the Return to the Moon” at 2 p.m. and “Our Future on the Moon” at 3 p.m.

Space journalist and author of “Moon Rush” Leonard David tells the story of how nations and private industries are planning on heading back to the moon and beyond at 7:30 p.m. July 21. Admission is free.

On July 22, Griffith Observatory Director E.C. Krupp gives a presentation at 7:30 p.m. “Into the Blue” is part of the Cosmic Musings lecture series on the change of perspectives into the vast blue planet known as Earth.

The Golden Moon Festival concludes with the recap of the history of Apollo 11 with All Space Considered while looking back at all the activities and presentations from the festival at 7:30 p.m.