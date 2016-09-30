HOLLYWOOD — Grammy-winning singer Olivia Newton-John, perhaps best known for her starring role opposite John Travolta in the movie musical “Grease,” will be the grand marshal of the 85th annual Hollywood Christmas Parade, organizers have announced.

The parade, hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain and Montel Williams, will be held Nov. 27 on Hollywood Boulevard.

Newton-John was chosen to lead the parade not only for her musical prowess — which includes four Grammys and a string of top-10 hits — but for her philanthropy. She has been the Goodwill Ambassador to the United Nations Environment Programme, is the co-founder of the Children’s Health Environmental Coalition and created National Tree Day in Australia.

A breast cancer survivor, Newton-John partnered with Austin Health to create the Olivia Newton-John Cancer Wellness & Research Centre, which opened in 2012 in her hometown of Melbourne, Australia. The Olivia Newton-John Cancer Research Institute, a nonprofit medical research institute within the center, opened in 2014.

“One of the greatest holiday traditions of all time is celebrating 85 years, and we are once again ready to make this the biggest and best Christmas parade of the year,” said Jim Romanovich, president of Associated Television International. “Being that this is the 85th anniversary, we are bringing back former grand marshals to help celebrate the night.”