WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city began its annual One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival May 22 with the theme “Go West.”

The festival, which celebrates the artistic contributions of the LGBTQ community, runs for 40 days beginning on Milk Day through June 30, which marks the end of Pride month.

The festival began with an artist-led protest sign-making workshop in preparation for the #ResistMarch (which is organized by Christopher Street West/LA Pride and will take place June 11 during Pride weekend).

Additional sign-making workshops will take place in advance of the #ResistMarch during select One City One Pride events.

Additional highlights of the festival include:

• Lesbians to Watch Out For: ’90s L.A. Activism, which features a reception from 7 to 9 p.m. June 2 at Plummer Park’s Long Hall, 7377 Santa Monica Blvd. The exhibit, which tells the stories of L.A. queer women from groups such as Act Up LA, Queer Nation LA, Dyke March LA, the United Lesbians of African Heritage, Los Angeles Asian Pacific Islander Sisters, Lesbianas Unidas, and other organizations, will be on view through June 30. The exhibit also features The Lesbian Avengers: 25th Anniversarytraveling exhibition.

• One City One Pride Day of History June 3 at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., and around the city. Events include Drag Queen Storytime with children’s stories and crafts, at 11 a.m. at the West Hollywood Library Community Meeting Room; Stuart Timmons’ LGBTQ History Tour, a 90- to 120-minute walking and riding tour which was originally written by the late Stuart Timmons, staged as a performance art piece with a cast of colorful characters representing different eras and historically important moments in West Hollywood’s LGBTQ history stationed along the route, with shuttles departing from the library every 15 minutes from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and a screening of “Reel in the Closet,” a feature-length documentary that takes a look at queer people from the past through rare home movies dating as far back as the 1920s at 5 p.m. in the library’s Public Meeting Room.

• The Hollywood Fringe Festival, which runs June 8-25. The Fringe Festival is an open and uncensored community-derived theater event with LGBTQ shows taking place throughout the city as part of the One City One Pride festival. Times, dates, locations, and ticket prices vary. Visit www.hollywoodfringe.org/weho_2017 for details.

• “Migration of the Monarchs,” a three-part conceptual art project involving wearable art that transforms over the month by trans artist Yozmit. It begins June 3 at West Hollywood Park, 647 N. San Vicente Blvd., where Yozmit will stage part one, “Totem,” from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. On June 9 from 7 to 9 p.m., the piece will continue with “Walk” as live ambient art on Santa Monica Boulevard between Robertson and San Vicente boulevards. The piece culminates with three performances that merge burlesque and cabaret with Victorian esthetics, Butoh, Kabuki and Pansori during the Hollywood Fringe Festival. Visit www.hollywoodfringe.org/weho_2017 for details.

• The opening reception for the 10th annual Los Angeles Art Association’s “Out There” group exhibition, which asks dozens of artists to examine West Hollywood’s commitment to the LGBTQ community will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. June 9, at Gallery 825, 825 N. La Cienega Blvd, Los Angeles. The exhibit will be on view through June 18. Admission is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day except June 12.

• The world premiere of “Jeanne Cordova: Butches, Lies, and Feminism,” a new documentary on the life and accomplishments of activist and author Jeanne Cordova, directed by Gregorio Davila, will screen June 29 at 7:30 p.m. library’s Meeting Room. The screening will be followed by a discussion with Davila and Cordova’s partner, Lynn Harris Ballen.

The One City One Pride LGBTQ Arts Festival is organized by the city of West Hollywood’s WeHo Arts, with input from the city’s Lesbian & Gay Advisory Board, Transgender Advisory Board and other community partners.

A complete list of this year’s One City One Pride festival events, including workshop information, is available at www.weho.org/pride.