LOS ANGELES — Outfest — the nonprofit organization promoting equality by creating, sharing and protecting LGBT stories on the screen — will honor Bryan Fuller with its 2017 Achievement Award.

The nation’s leading LGBT festival will be held July 6-16.

Fuller will be honored for a body of work that has made a significant contribution to LGBT film and media. With shows like “Dead Like Me,” “Wonderfalls,” “Pushing Daisies,” “Hannibal” and “American Gods,” his stories push boundaries and present characters that feel modern and transgressive, not only because so many are LGBTQ but also because they live and love and behave and reactin a way that their TV antecedents would never have dared Outfest Executive Director Christopher Racster said.

“From the unabashed queer aesthetic in “Pushing Daisies” to the groundbreaking sex-scene between two Muslim gay men in “American Gods,” Bryan [Fuller] has decidedly put LGBT lives into America’s living rooms,” Racster added. “It is through his unapologetic storytelling — its newness, its frankness and its honesty — that audiences have not only accepted these stories, but asked for more,”

The 2017 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival will open with Francis Lee’s poignant feature debut, “God’s Own Country,” starring Josh O’Connor and Alec Secareanu. The Achievement Award Ceremony will take place at the Orpheum Theatre in Los Angeles on July 6, followed by the screening of “God’s Own Country.”

Additional gala screenings include: a rare spotlight on a bisexual lead character in the West Coast premiere of the TV series “Strangers” (U.S. Centerpiece), written and directed by Mia Lidofsky; the ground-breaking, Japanese trans family drama “Close Knit” (International Centerpiece), from filmmaker Naoko Ogigami; the world premiere of Logo Documentary Films and Putti Media’s “Kevyn Aucoin Beauty & The Beast In Me” (Documentary Centerpiece), directed by Lori Kaye, on makeup artist legend Kevyn Aucoin; and Awesomeness Films’ “Behind The Curtain: Todrick Hall” (Special Centerpiece), directed by Katherine Fairfax-Wright, following the life of multifaceted performer Todrick Hall.

The 2017 Outfest Los Angeles LGBT Film Festival will close July 16 at the Ace Theatre with Trudie Styler’s comedic “Freak Show,” starring Bette Midler, Alex Lawther, AnnaSophia Robb, Abigail Breslin, Ian Nelson, Larry Pine and featuring a cameo from Laverne Cox.

“This year Outfest proudly turns 35,” Racster said. “What started as a three-day media conference on the campus of UCLA is now a year-round organization with global impact.

“Outfest Los Angeles remains ahead of the curve in showcasing the work and stories of women, people of color and the trans community. When I look at the galas for this year’s Outfest Los Angeles I can see that impact and leadership — with incredible efforts by female directors, the international discussion around trans rights and the dignity in their stories, and the spotlight on new avenues of storytelling to get stories out.”

The complete lineup for the festival will be announced June 1.