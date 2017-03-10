LOS ANGELES — Music producer Paul Oakenfold spoke of his passion for music and innovation as he received the Entrepreneurial Spirit Award at the 2017 Entrepreneur Awards Feb. 22 at Allure Events Center.

“I am very grateful to be here and receive this award,” Oakenfold said. “I am very appreciative and thankful to be with all of you. I hope you will all keep listening to my music after tonight.”

Oakenfold was joined more than 250 guests at the invitation-only, black-tie event presented by the World Networks, celebrating the spirit of entrepreneurism.

Oakenfold received his award from event host Lousine Karibian, who is founder and CEO of the World Networks.

“Paul exemplifies the dynamism, vision and perseverance of a true artist and entrepreneur,” Karibian said. “Like many of our honorees, Paul has a great entrepreneurial spirit that has paved the way for his success as a DJ, music producer, business owner and philanthropist. He is an inspiration to all of us with his artistry, hard work and ability to succeed where others have not.”

In April, Oakenfold and his friends will make a journey through Nepal’s remote villages to Mount Everest for a ground-breaking live concert at an altitude of more than 18,000 feet, called “Soundtrek.”

Recognized for his leadership and unwavering support of San Fernando Valley business people, Kenn Phillips, president and CEO of the Valley Economic Alliance, was presented the Lifetime Leadership Award.

Receiving the Entrepreneur of the Year Award were Ivy Ejam, CEO of Business & Bliss LLC, and Josh Heffler, managing partner of Zero G Colony.

Receiving the Inspiration Award were Richard Elden, CEO of dbest products, who recently appeared on ABC’s “Shark Tank” and earned a $350,000 investment from show panelists; and Anthony Cohen, CEO and chairman of Bridgegate Films, Hollywood Licensing Group, Stearns Cohen Media Group and HollywoodandMe.com.

Receiving the Ambassador Awards were Sai Suman, fashion designer and entrepreneur; Peter Yahiayan, real estate and finance expert; Faith Harrington-Boutin, managing director of FVM Global Magazine; Ford Austin, actor/filmmaker; Anoush Sadegh, sales and marketing director of Mercedes Encino; Tiphany Adams, actress/reality star; Iskander Lemseffer, founder of Lab Art; and Louise Mardirossian Gill, TV host/philanthropist.