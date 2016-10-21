WEST HOLLYWOOD — Stand-up magician Derek Hughes, a finalist on the NBC show “America’s Got Talent,” will host the 33rd annual West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce’s Creative Business Awards program Nov. 16 at the W Hotel Hollywood, 6250 Hollywood Blvd.

Live entertainment for the evening will be produced by Chris Isaacson Presents and will feature a seven-piece band led by guitarist Kay-Ta Matsuno and special guest Verve Records recording artist Brenna Whitaker.

Hughes has performed his magic on MTV, VH1, Comedy Central, Penn & Teller’s “Fool Us” on the CW, and as a finalist on season 10 of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.

Matsuno has performed with pop and R&B artists like Grammy Award-winner Lalah Hathaway, Grammy Award-winner Jody Watley, Amerie, Jake Simpson, Chante Moore and Oscar-winner Jenifer Hudson.

Hollywood’s jazz and blues siren Brenna Whitaker was born and raised in Kansas City in old haunted houses her parents restored. Heavily inspired by the early American songbook, Whitaker created a series of residencies around Hollywood that eventually attracted fans like Stevie Wonder, Quincy Jones, Tom Jones, Gladys Knight, John Mayer and Michael Bublé.

The red carpet event will begin with a silent auction reception sponsored by Beverly Center followed by dinner and he awards presentation. The evening will conclude with an after-hour desert reception poolside on the hotel rooftop.

The West Hollywood Chamber of Commerce is a nonprofit organization that supports and promotes a community environment where businesses can flourish. The chamber provides resources and leadership to advance activity through economic development while enhancing the quality of community life and promoting the uniqueness of West Hollywood.