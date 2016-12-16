WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city will begin construction work in January on a new recreation facility and park improvements to implement phase two of the West Hollywood Park Master Plan.

The improvements will complete the vision set forth in the 2004 Master Plan, which calls for additional amenities and more open space. The final phase of the plan features an aquatic and recreation center, small and large dog parks, expanded green spaces, new children’s playgrounds, and an AIDS monument next to the already constructed West Hollywood Library and parking structure, which were completed in 2011 as part of phase one.

“The future West Hollywood Park will offer amazing new amenities and extensive open spaces,” Mayor Lauren Meister said. “In addition to the aquatic and recreation center, there will be many wonderful new park features.

“On a personal note, I can’t wait to enjoy the new dog park with Spike. Please pardon our dust as construction takes place — the park and its facilities will remain open and there will be fencing to block off work areas to ensure everyone can safely enjoy the park. We’re doing everything we can to minimize impacts as we move forward with incredible improvements.”

The city has been hosting community meetings to provide information about the project and the construction process. The final meeting will be held Dec. 17 from 10:30 a.m. to noon at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd.

The meetings will feature a presentation by Rick D’Amato, principal of LPA, the architecture firm that designed the new aquatic and recreation center, who will join city staff members to present an overview and answer questions.

Phase two construction is anticipated to last for approximately three years.

The new four-level, 75,000-square-foot aquatic and recreation center will feature two rooftop swimming pools, including a competition pool and a recreational pool, and a multi-sport court with bleacher seating and scoreboards that will accommodate a variety of sports.

The building also will feature five community meeting rooms and one conference room, recreation services staff offices, a Tiny Tot program classroom, a public access television studio, lockers and additional parking.

The entire park will be upgraded with more open space, a Robertson Gardens area with public art, new picnic areas, an outdoor exercise circuit for adults throughout the park, and new playgrounds for children. The off-leash dog parks will feature expanses of open space with shade trees, small mounds and turf terraces for romping, and water stations.

The AIDS Monument, a collaboration between the Foundation for a National AIDS Monument artist Dan Tobin, and the city, will be located within the park’s expanded green spaces along San Vicente Boulevard. It will be a visually distinct and tranquil area to be experienced in many different ways.

The park will remain open throughout construction, and every existing park facility will remain open until after each new improvement is completed and available.

El Tovar Place and the adjacent surface public parking lot will be closed; however, the five-story public parking structure and Library parking structure will remain open and accessible from the San Vicente Boulevard entrance.

The surface public parking lot off of Melrose Avenue, and the adjacent alley, may also be impacted by construction. The city and its partners in the project are working to minimize impacts on park users, local residents, and surrounding businesses.

Information: (323) 848-6375.