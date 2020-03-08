Photo exhibit shows famous properties in city

WEST HOLLYWOOD — The city of will debut a new exhibition, Historic WeHo, with photographs by Tony Coelho at the West Hollywood Library, 625 N. San Vicente Blvd., with an artist’s reception at 7 p.m. March 6.

The exhibit, which runs through May 13, features images of historic properties in West Hollywood.

The city has recognized the importance of preserving its cultural resources since its incorporation in 1984, according to a city news release issued on the exhibit. The city adopted its historic preservation ordinance in 1989 and has designated more than 80 historic and cultural resources, including six historic districts.

Through historic preservation efforts, the city embraces the stories of times that preceded cityhood and of people, events and ideas that capture the vibrancy of the city.

In 2015, the city began a project with West Hollywood-based photographer Coelho to document the city’s designated historic properties. The exhibition includes a selection of photographs from this project.

It represents a wide array of architectural styles and associations with well-known architects and builders, and its images celebrate West Hollywood and recognize the city’s past, present and future.

Coelho was born and raised in an Los Angeles suburb. He left home in 2000 to pursue a bachelor’s degree in film studies and communications.

As part of the March 6 reception, author Antonio Gonzalez will share the stories of the people behind some of Southern California’s most iconic buildings in his book “Architects Who Built Southern California.”

The reception is free and open to the public, but RSVPs are requested at https://wehoreadshistoricweho.eventbrite.com.

Among the architects featured in Gonzalez’s book are Claud Beelman, a man who never received a college degree but designed the Elks Lodge in Los Angeles; Albert C. Martin, architect of Grauman’s Million Dollar Theater, who founded a company that is still going strong more than 100 years later; and Julia Morgan, who was the first woman architect licensed in California and was hired by William Randolph Hearst to design the Herald Examiner Building downtown.

Gonzalez holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from the University of Iowa and master’s degree from San Jose State University.

Information: Mike Che, the city’s arts coordinator, at (323) 848-6377.

Independent Staff Report