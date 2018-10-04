LOS ANGELES — Pink’s Hot Dogs, the popular and longtime restaurant at La Brea and Melrose avenues, had its corner officially named “Pink’s Square” Sept. 27 by the city of Los Angeles.

Pink’s opened in 1947 at the intersection. Its original owners, Paul and Betty Pink, started out with a pushcart in 1939.

The restaurant is a well-known establishment to Los Angeles residents and visitors, with long lines often stretching around the block and a wall filled with autographed pictures of the celebrities who have eaten there.

Pink’s is also known for menu items named after its celebrity customers. To date, the family has created over 35 combinations of hot dogs and a dozen variety of hamburgers to satisfy the varied taste of its patrons,” according to the motion that created Pink’s Square introduced by City Councilman Paul Koretz and approved in March on a 14-0 vote.

Pink’s is donating $7,800 to charity in recognition of its 78 years in business and plans to donate 100 percent of the proceeds of the sale of chili dogs and Patt Morrison veggie dogs — named after the famed L.A. journalist and author — that were sold for 78 cents each for 78 minutes starting at noon.