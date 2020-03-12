Hollywood Local News News West Hollywood

Plaque designates Hollyhock House as heritage site

HOLLYWOOD — Joined by dozens of design enthusiasts, U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell and the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs unveiled the official plaque designating Hollyhock House as a UNESCO World Heritage site Feb. 23.

“Hollyhock House, an architectural gem of the 13th District, now has an official sign announcing the UNESCO designation to every visitor who comes to view the beauty of this Frank Lloyd Wright-designed masterpiece,” O’Farrell said. “The unveiling of the plaque underscores what we already know: the structure represents an unparalleled symbol of cultural heritage and an outstanding contribution to design in the city of Los Angeles and the world.”

“I am pleased that the Hollyhock House — an architectural treasure right in our own backyard — is being recognized by the UNESCO World Heritage Committee,” Schiff said. “Frank Lloyd Wright’s vision and creativity have left an indelible mark on Los Angeles, and his buildings constitute a profound contribution to our shared cultural heritage.

“It is my hope that this UNESCO designation brings many visitors, from Los Angeles and across the world, to Barnsdall Art Park to appreciate this unique architectural gem.”

The World Heritage Committee officially inscribed a total of eight major works of Frank Lloyd Wright, spanning 50 years of Wright’s career, on the UNESCO World Heritage List. One of the properties listed on the designations was Hollyhock House, making it the first UNESCO site in Los Angeles and the first modern architectural designation in the country.

“This award shines a spotlight on the vision of Aline Barnsdall and the genius of Frank Lloyd Wright,” said Danielle Brazell, general manager of the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs. “As we celebrate the 100th anniversary of Hollyhock House, this moment demonstrates the Department of Cultural Affairs dedication to the city’s cultural resources, and the designation by UNESCO ensures our legacy for generations to come, telling the story of the historic significance of this landmark.”

“There’s nothing quite like Hollyhock House. Recognition of its outstanding universal value by the UNESCOs World Heritage Centre is the pinnacle of international recognition. Hollyhock House, Frank Lloyd Wright and the city deserve this honor. Thank you Aline Barnsdall for your vision and unique gift to the City of Angels,” said Hollyhock House Curator Jeffrey Herr.

The Wright nomination had been in development for more than 15 years, and was a coordinated effort between the Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy and each of the nominated sites and independent scholars. Other World Heritage sites from across the globe include the Taj Mahal and Chichén-Itzá.

